All burn, no bulk: Strength training boosts metabolism for women of all ages

• Perform 8-10 multi-joint exercises that target major muscle groups (the big ones). It only takes six of the correct exercises to work every muscle in your body!

• Perform 2-3 sets of 8-12 repetitions with good form, in a controlled manner — 2 seconds up and down.

• The last rep should be difficult but achievable with good form — you must put sufficient stress on the muscle to stimulate muscular growth and strength.

• Remember to continue to progress the amount of weight lifted to keep the results coming. It should feel like an 8 out of 10 difficulty level for those 8-10 reps.

• Up to 15 repetitions is recommended as we get a little older, but anything beyond that is not going to get you stronger or force muscle growth.

When I began my weight loss journey, my goal was of course to see how “skinny” I could get. I was able to lose 125 pounds to meet my BMI recommended weight of 150 pounds, which left me thin and weak.

With strength training, I was able to regain 20 pounds of muscle and can now lift 125 pounds and more with some exercises. My favorite thing about strength training is truly the mental strength and body positivity it has given me, along with so many of my female clients.