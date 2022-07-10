Alternative to CPAP offers relief, rest to patients suffering with sleep apnea

“I can’t sleep without it!” “I’m waking up refreshed and feel more rested.” “I’m not snoring anymore!”

The reason: These patients were fitted with an oral appliance to treat their sleep apnea.

“Sleep apnea is not only one of the most under-diagnosed conditions in the U.S., but also one of the most serious,” said Dr. Melissa Sheets, DDS, of Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center in Omaha.

An estimated 90% of people who suffer from sleep apnea aren’t aware of it, she added.

What is sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea occurs when you stop breathing during sleep long enough for your blood oxygen level to drop to a point where your brain senses danger. Those who suffer from it rarely experience a full night’s sleep without waking up often — sometimes even hundreds of times.

Obstructive sleep apnea, or OSA, is the most common type of sleep apnea and occurs when a person’s airway collapses during sleep. Risks associated with sleep apnea can be serious, including dementia, heart attacks, strokes and pulmonary embolisms.

“It’s like you’re suffocating,” Dr. Sheets said. “Your muscles relax, and the tissue in your throat closes if the muscles are unsupported.”

Being overweight or having an anatomically narrow airway are the most common causes of OSA.

Severe sleep apnea is best treated using a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine, which provides air flow at a designated pressure to the upper airway during sleep. That air flow keeps the airway open, which allows for uninterrupted breathing and sleep.

CPAP treatment typically involves wearing a mask that covers the nose (and often the mouth) and is an extremely effective treatment — if a patient wears it.

“That’s the challenge with CPAP — it can be awkward and uncomfortable for patients, which is why they abandon their treatment,” Dr. Sheets said. “For many patients, the CPAP machine often ends up under the bed.”

Treatment with results

Thankfully, there’s an alternative to CPAP that is also effective in treating OSA: An oral appliance — similar to a mouthpiece — worn at night.

The appliance moves the lower jaw forward, which also moves the tongue forward, and allows for unobstructed airflow. The appliances are small, easy to travel with, and a treatment that patients find comfortable enough to wear all night every night.

“For many patients, this is the best option — and one that is better for the patient’s sleep partner, too” she said.

Diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea begins with an evaluation with the professionals at Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center. If not already diagnosed, a sleep test — often conducted at the patient’s home rather than in a lab — follows.

Sleep physicians then review the test data and recommend treatment options. Most medical insurance will cover diagnosis and treatment, and the staff at Advanced Dental Sleep Treatment Center ensure patients know what to expect along the way.

“The result? A good night’s sleep, often for the first time in a long time,” Dr. Sheets said.

