American National Bank’s Al Schmid reflects on 65 years of banking career

Al’s son Jeff, formerly from the FDIC, joined Al at American National Bank of Sarpy County and the two enjoyed working together for many years.

Having seen many industry changes throughout his banking career, and as one might expect, Al says the biggest change in the banking industry is technology. Though technology has indeed rapidly evolved, Al believes taking care of the customer will always be crucial in maintaining a successful banking business.

Al also clearly understands the importance of community and how every individual and business can impact the communities we live in. Over the years, Al has given much of his time in service to the Omaha community. Participating and serving on many boards of directors, he was a charter member of the Papillion Area Lions Club and served as the president of the Papillion Chamber of Commerce.

Most of all, Al is proud of the four kids he and his late wife Dottie raised during their 62-year marriage. The Schmids have also welcomed 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“I always quote that Jimmy Stewart film,” Al said. “It has been a wonderful life, and Dottie was a wonderful wife. She supported our family and my career wholeheartedly.”