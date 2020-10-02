Apartment life? Think again. These bungalows feature open spaces with a neighborhood feel

Roberta Gunning knew what she wanted when she went looking for a place to live.

“I wanted to be able to feed birds, see the sky,” she said. “I wanted a place with lots of natural light.” Not to mention a private entrance and the ability to sit outside.

The bonus, she said, was the sense of community she has experienced since she moved into Bungalows on the Lake at Prairie Queen. “It’s been a joy to develop friends and get to know my neighbors. I’ve had the chance to get to know everyone.”

Gunning’s checklist fits in nicely with the concept behind Bungalows on the Lake, situated near 132nd Street and Nebraska Highway 370, within walking distance to the trails and lake at Prairie Queen Recreation Area.

At Bungalows, residents have their own entrance rather than entering their homes through a long hallway, said Jerry Reimer, owner of Urban Waters, which developed Bungalows on the Lake.

The key, he said, is that Bungalows on the Lake has the look and feel of a neighborhood featuring living spaces of different sizes and designs for residents at various stages in their lives.