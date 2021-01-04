Athletes can make the best of downtime by honing skills, building a strong foundation

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, the first affected athletes were the late winter athletes. But it has now heavily affected the spring, summer and fall athletes as well.

What makes this even more difficult is the inconsistencies of participation left to various national and local governing bodies. Some athletes have been able to participate in sports, while others are left with no practice or games to continue their skills and gain new stats needed for the next level advancement.

As a sports medicine physician who has worked very closely with athletes, I understand the mental toll this is taking on the athlete, the individual human being, is heartbreaking.

But, as that same provider of musculoskeletal injury care, I would like to bring up a silver lining to the empty minutes that practice and games once filled that I hope athletes take advantage of: improved rehabilitation and focus on weaknesses that often get overlooked in the fast-paced regular season.

To the athletic trainer’s delight, athletes now have time to work on all the flexibility, strengthening and skills that their trainer, coach and medical providers may have told them they need to work on.