Beef and veggies: Stuffed Butternut Squash strikes perfect balance of delicious, healthy

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Oil 1 to 2 baking sheets with some avocado oil, and salt and pepper the flesh of the butternut squash. Place squash cut side down and roast for 40-45 minutes until soft.

2. Make the sauce. Combine all sauce ingredients in a small mixing bowl and whisk together. Add more water if needed. Set aside.

3. When there is 10 minutes left on the squash, make the beef. Heat a large well-seasoned cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add oil if needed. Once hot (about 1-2 minutes), add ground beef and salt and pepper and break it up with the back of a large spoon. Cook for about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then add all the seasonings and onions. Lastly, add kale and cook for another 2-3 minutes until wilted and beef is cooked through and no pink remains.

4. Remove squash from oven and let cool a minute. Evenly distribute ground beef mixture over squashes and top with cinnamon sauce. Enjoy!

