'Best possible outcome': Shoulder recovery specialist joins team at OrthoNebraska

Dr. Dilisio, who has treated patients in the Omaha area for the past seven years, said he was pleased to join OrthoNebraska’s team. “It’s exciting to join an excellent group of providers whose sole focus is achieving the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

For Dr. Dilisio – who was Harvard University-trained and served most recently on Creighton University’s faculty treating patients and conducting research – providing unmatched patient care means a focus on achieving the best possible outcomes. Often, this means patients – including those who undergo shoulder replacement surgery – are released the same day.

“They have shoulder replacement surgery in the morning and that evening could be home for dinner wearing a sling and with appropriate pain control,” Dr. Dilisio said.

OrthoNebraska shoulder specialists treat patients suffering everything from degenerative arthritis to traumatic tendon tears, joint dislocations and broken bones. Improvements in surgical techniques mean specialists often turn to minimally invasive approaches, which lead to faster recovery times. One example, he said, is surgeons now perform reverse shoulder replacement, which allows them to treat a patient’s arthritis and, for example, repair a rotator cuff tear at the same time.