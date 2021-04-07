Break out the grill: Grilled Cheeseburger Wrap puts a healthy twist on a classic meal

• 2 roma tomatoes, sliced

• 1 cup of romaine lettuce

• Additional ketchup (optional)

• Mustard (optional)

• Mayo (optional)

Instructions

1. In a medium to large skillet coated with cooking spray cook the beef on medium till almost cooked through but still a little pink (about 7-10 minutes) with the garlic and onion powder, and salt and pepper. Break beef up as it cooks.

2. Continue cooking until beef is cooked all the way through and is no longer pink.

3. In the upper-center of the wrap place a slice of cheese and ½ cup of the beef mixture. Add tomato and lettuce. Then, add some ketchup, mustard, and any other toppings you would like. Roll up and enjoy.

4. If you're using a grill pan, then heat it on medium high. Once it is hot, roll the wrap and place the seam side down on grill. Once there are grill marks turn over. Grill for another 2-3 minutes then remove.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 for the rest of the wraps.

