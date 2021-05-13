Community partnerships drive UNO’s impact in Nebraska and beyond

One such partner, the UNO Service Learning Academy, creates university-community partnerships by integrating academic scholarship and civic engagement with community-identified opportunities.

The P-16 Initiative is a prime example, pairing undergraduate students at UNO and K-12 students in area school districts with organizations in the community. Since 2010, students have worked on more than 600 projects ranging from meal preparation at area senior centers to working alongside nonprofits to efficiently and sustainably increase crop production through a regional aquaponics program.

Taking part in the initiative has helped students boost their civic engagement and civic literacy, connect academic lessons to real-world applications, and develop life and career skills.

“Every student is provided an opportunity to learn the way that they learn best,” said LaTrina Hall, P-16 Initiative coordinator at UNO. “It’s very experiential. It takes them outside of the classroom. It gives them an opportunity to apply what they’ve been learning in the classroom to their experience within the community.”