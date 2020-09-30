Construction underway on OrthoNebraska clinic, physical therapy location in Elkhorn

OrthoNebraska is expanding its footprint in the Greater Omaha region, launching construction on an orthopaedic clinic and physical therapy location in Elkhorn.

“This is a geographic area OrthoNebraska has been looking at expanding into for some time now,” said Dr. Ryan Arnold, orthopaedic surgeon and president of OrthoNebraska Clinic.

The facility, which will be situated on the southwest corner of 204th Street and West Center Road, will include 16 exam rooms, two procedure rooms, radiology services, and more than 9,500 square feet of physical therapy space.

“Our organization has grown immensely in the last few years and, as we look to provide increased access to our specialists, we really wanted to have a presence in the growing Elkhorn and Gretna communities,” Arnold said.

The decision to build in Elkhorn is the latest in a line of strategic moves designed to give patients throughout the region convenient and direct access to comprehensive orthopaedic care. OrthoNebraska does not require a referral before patients can seek out the expert opinion of an orthopaedic surgeon. It was also the first in the area to offer orthopaedic urgent care services seven days a week, including late on weeknights.