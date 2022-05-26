Core Bank supports Omaha business growth with new online financing option

Judy Fletcher can’t wait to offer Celtic Quilter customers a new line of sewing and embroidery machines.

And when the sewing and embroidery machines become available, Fletcher will be ready — thanks to an already established line of credit she has with Core Bank.

Her latest interaction with Core Bank was efficient and productive, she said, because of its new RapidTRAC loan program.

Using RapidTRAC, Fletcher applied for a loan online, received instant approval and had access to the funds within days.

“I now have the cash flow available when I need it.”

Fletcher shared that the application process was painless and easy. Once the documents were completed with the agreement acceptance, they had the line of credit account set up.

Helping businesses such as Celtic Quilter easily navigate the loan process and receive funds quickly is the purpose behind RapidTRAC, said Heather Wilderman, Core Bank chief administrative officer.

The program consists of three simple steps:

Completing an application entirely online. “This is not a lengthy application. It’s going to take you a few minutes to fill out,” she said. For Fletcher, this meant pulling some financial data, keying it in, “and I was done.”

Receiving an immediate response.

Gaining access to funds, if accepted, within three business days.

Loans through RapidTRAC can range from $10,000 to $150,000, but no more than 50% of a business’ gross annual revenue. Lines of credit can range from $10,000 to $50,000, but no more than 25% of the business’ gross annual revenue. Loan recipients must be in business at least one year. Clients have 30 days to accept their loan.

Receiving that line of credit, Fletcher said, was “the easiest thing I have dealt with since my company opened. All I will have to do is click and transfer the funds.”

Call Fletcher a satisfied customer twice over. “Core Bank understands my business.”

Providing customers with an easy way to apply for loans is just part of Core Bank’s focus on customer service, said Wilderman.

In addition to business lending, Core Bank offers such services as wealth management, mortgage loans, treasury services and banking centers to its customers at six locations in two states.

Fletcher initially turned to Core Bank in 2019 for a Small Business Administration loan to launch Celtic Quilter, a full-service quilting store for patterns, PFAFF sewing and embroidery machines, fabrics, repairs and more.

She said she set out to find a bank that understood her business model and chose Core Bank, a preferred SBA provider, after learning its clientele included other quilt shops in Nebraska and nearby states.

Strengthening the communities it serves is Core Bank’s focus, said John Sorrell, president and CEO. “If these businesses are successful, they will become even bigger and employ more people. Guess what? That makes our communities stronger.”

Celtic Quilters survived, then thrived during COVID, thanks to some creative marketing and a temporary focus on creating masks. Following a move to a nearby location at 5080 S. 108th St., Fletcher next looked to expand her product line — which prompted a return to Core Bank for the line of credit.

Core Bank understands that serving its customers sometimes means meeting in person but may mean conducting business virtually or online. “We love meeting with customers, but we know that sometimes it’s not the most convenient, which is why we have digital channels available,” Wilderman said.

Sorrell said Core Bank’s current customers are a great resource.

“Creating ease of doing business is important to us,” Sorrell said. “Whether it’s a quilting business or fence installation, we know our customers talk to one another. Referrals are an important source of business for us.”

If you are ready to start the process of receiving the financing you need to help your business grow, it’s easy to get started with RapidTRAC from Core Bank. Visit corebank.com/rapidtrac.