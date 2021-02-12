Dance poses risk of performance injuries. Know the signs, and how to prevent them

How do I know if pain is from an injury vs. normal soreness?

Dancers should be aware of an actual injury versus normal soreness when they notice persistent pain. An athlete may need to remove themselves from practice or conditioning due to the pain.

An athlete with an injury may find even routine workouts difficult, or have to modify their body mechanics to compensate for pain. Despite conservative treatments including rest, ice, compression, elevation or even over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications, an actual injury may continue to linger. A warning symptom that dancers, coaches and parents should be aware of is pain at-rest or pain that awakens an athlete from sleep.

Who should I see if I am concerned with an injury?

If pain persists despite conservative treatment and allowing ample time to recover, there are multiple avenues to initially evaluate an injury.