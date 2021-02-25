Engineering firms serve vital role in expanding broadband access to rural Nebraska

“The onset of the pandemic added increased urgency to that mission,” Goins said. “What was formerly a goal became a critical necessity in order to enable the remote business, education and health capabilities for which broadband is an essential precursor.”

Goins said the enhanced broadband to rural communities could be perceived as a silver lining of the pandemic. “The pandemic made our broadband goals for the state even more essential,” he said. “Capabilities like remote work, education and health care suddenly became crucial in order for us to keep functioning and doing business in a socially distanced society."

Those who have lived for years with limited internet access understand the opportunity that broadband represents. Broadband allows people in rural communities to work from home, said Darby Paxton, executive director of Holt County Economic Development. Those who were forced to live elsewhere because they lacked access to high-speed internet service for work when the pandemic hit can return home, he said.

“People want to raise families in a small community – in the community that raised them,” he said.

Rural community leaders said the addition of broadband to their communities will help equalize the playing field as they work to attract new businesses and residents.