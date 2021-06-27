Finding the right fit: Early planning ensures smooth transition to assisted living, experts say

The pandemic caused some caregivers to delay placing their parent, spouse or sibling in assisted living out of fear of not being able to visit.

Hillcrest’s pandemic response was led by the system’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anthony Hatcher, who maintained almost daily contact with agencies such as the CDC, Department of Health and ICAP.

The vaccination rates for Hillcrest assisted living residents and staff – 99% for residents and 90% for staff – are among the highest in the country and have led to a return to near normalcy at the three communities.

While the team is still required to wear masks, residents no longer are required to wear them. They eat in the dining rooms and participate in social programs. Most important, Janicki added, is that residents may have visitors.

“Our assisted living facilities have returned to being places for food, friends and fun,” Janicki said. “Our residents have three delicious meals a day, opportunities for social time and to make new friends.”

The benefits extend beyond social, he said. “We know having fun and being with friends keeps the mind sharper and improves overall quality of life.”