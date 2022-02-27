First-time homebuyer finds 'the one' after 'wonderful' experience with Cobalt CU

Anjonette McLucas admits finding the perfect home wasn’t easy. Finding the right lender to provide the financing for that new home, however, was just the opposite.

The 47-year-old first-time homeowner said she is right at home in her new house – which she discovered after looking at eight others before finding the one. Her ranch-style home came with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, add-on space in the back of the house, and space downstairs for two additional bedrooms.

“My vision was to have all my children in my home at one time for the holidays or on a Sunday – with all my kids and grandchildren here at once, comfortably.”

In January, they were. “Everyone was scattered all about – upstairs, downstairs. It was great. I loved it,” she said. She was at home.

McLucas will tell anyone who asks that qualifying for her home loan was as simple as making a telephone call. She turned to Cobalt Credit Union, where she has her checking and savings accounts.

During her house-hunting adventure, McLucas recalled, she received numerous queries from online-based companies offering her loans. She felt bombarded and a bit pressured, she explained, and realized she wanted a personal connection with her lender.

She had read that prospective homeowners seeking a loan should start with the financial institution where they do their banking. Good advice, she thought. She called Cobalt Credit Union, and her loan officer took her through the application process during their conversation. By the time the call ended, McLucas was qualified for a home loan – at an amount she knew would allow her to buy a house with everything on her checklist.

“It was a wonderful, very personal experience.”

Learn more Cobalt’s expert mortgage loan officers make the home loan process efficient and hassle-free. To get started: • Call 402-292-8000 (Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat 8 a.m. to noon) • Learn more at www.cobaltcu.com/bank/loans/home-loans • Useful documents: 30 days of current paystubs, 2 years of W2’s and 2 months of bank statements

Financial institutions, in general, offer the same products, and similar closing costs and loan rates, said Surie Legge, Cobalt’s vice president of mortgage sales. Customer service, Legge said, is what sets Cobalt’s mortgage loan officers apart from their competitors.

McLucas agrees. “I can say that Cobalt provided excellent customer service. They were honest, they were upfront with everything. Every question I had, they were there to answer.”

Cobalt Credit Union provides full financial services to its members, including savings and checking accounts; wealth management; business services; insurance and all types of loans, including auto, personal and home equity. “Even loans for RVs and boats,” Legge said.

McLucas applied for her loan by telephone, but she had two other options: an in-person meeting with one of Cobalt’s six loan officers or completing the application online with a follow-up call from a loan officer. Throughout, Cobalt’s loan officers ensure their clients are comfortable and confident with the process.

Becoming a member of the credit union – which is required for receiving a loan – is as simple as starting a savings account with a minimum starting balance of $5, Legge said. Cobalt serves a 15-county area, which includes Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington in Nebraska, and Pottawattamie in Iowa. A member or someone in his or her immediate family must live, work, worship, attend school or regularly do business in one of these counties to qualify.

“Our commitment is to serve our members as their trusted financial partner,” Legge said, "every step of the way.”