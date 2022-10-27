For the love of animals: Paradise Pet Suites seeks new owner of luxury 'pet hotel'

Elkhorn’s Paradise Pet Suites prides itself on making sure furry family members – everything from dogs to hedgehogs – enjoy the amenities and pleasures of being away from home when their owners are.

It’s a principle and goal founders Kathy and Tom Brazer employed early in their nearly 30-year history.

It’s also something they hope whoever takes over for them when they decide to sell and move on to the next chapter – hopefully in the not-too-distant future – will adopt and maintain.

“We’ve both always been pet lovers, but after 30 years, it’s time for us to move into the next part of our lives,” said Kathy, who grew up playing veterinarian with her stuffed animals as a child.

“If we were 30 years younger, we wouldn’t consider selling. We love it that much.”

The Brazers started Paradise Pet Suites in 1993 after years of breeding and showing toy poodles in American Kennel Club (AKC) shows.

That grew into boarding dogs as a business, and when clients saw the amazing care their family pets received, word spread quickly. The clientele grew, and, over time, the business expanded.

Today, Kathy describes Paradise Pet Suites as a “medium-size” luxury kennel with a maximum capacity of 70 dogs and dozens of cats in their cattery. They also provide grooming services.

With a background in interior design and a flair and eye for comfort, Kathy designed living quarters for the animals – dogs in particular – with various levels of pampering and care depending on the needs of the animals and desires of their owners.

“If their pets live very comfortably at home, we want them to be equally comfortable at Paradise Pet Suites; it’s a hotel-like environment,” Kathy said. “That means they stay in one of our executive suites that include upholstered furniture, TVs, mood lighting, a ceiling-hung mobile and artwork, among other amenities,” she said.

“Animals have different adaptations to their environment – chewing, digging, etc. – out of frustration and fear. So, we want to give them an environment similar to what they have at home.”

Paradise Pet Suites also offers junior suites for dogs with white picket gates and only 4-5 dogs per room.

“We segregate living quarters and hand-walk them at varied times of the day to limit fights and co-mingling,” Kathy said. “Rooms are always clean and odor-free. We pay particular attention to this.”

With three kids living throughout the U.S., Kathy said she and Tom have no local heirs to leave the business to – but they want to leave it in good hands when they are ready to sell.

She said they are accepting offers and expect to move onto their next adventure – traveling abroad, gardening (Kathy is a serious gardener) and visiting their children and grandchildren – next year.

“We’ve always loved running the business as a family with no bureaucracy weighing us down and the ability to make decisions that we know are best for our clients and us,” she said. “We have a very loyal staff that we’ve embraced and cherish, great repeat customers and, of course, we love the animals.

“But it’s time to explore what’s next for us. We’ve given a lot of our lives and time to this business, and we’ll miss it, but we’re ready.”

Anyone interested in learning more about purchasing Paradise Pet Suites should contact the Brazers at info@paradisepetsuites.com or by calling 402-289-4033. Learn more about the business at www.paradisepetsuites.com.