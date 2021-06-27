Get your play on: Infinite Loop takes virtual gaming experience to the next level

Basically, there's something for everyone, which is the purpose behind Infinite Loop, says owner Jeremiah Maddock. “Virtual reality is such an immersive experience that everyone finds something to enjoy.”

It may be walking around on a sunken ship for a close encounter with a giant blue whale. Or it may be visiting Paris in Google Earth. “Playing with friends or family is an unforgettable experience,” he says.

Jason Schwarz has taken that virtual walk under the ocean. Seeing everything from tropical fish to sharks swim by was more than eye-opening, he said. “You hear something behind you — and you realize that was orca whales swimming by.”

Infinite Loop selects its VR offerings with care and creativity. Each game is categorized by difficulty and tagged with a descriptor, such as sports, exploration, kids or shooter. Customers can review each game in advance on Infinite Loop’s website— infiniteloopvr.com. Each VR game also features a tutorial.

When the Crites bring their daughters — and inevitable their daughters’ friends — 13-year-old Abby prefers Rec Room, an open multiplayer environment where players can experience worlds and games created from people all over the world. Sophia, 11, likes to start by playing a job simulator. “She loves pretending she has a job,” her mom says.