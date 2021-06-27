Get your play on: Infinite Loop takes virtual gaming experience to the next level

If it’s date night, look for Nick and Crystal Crites at Infinite Loop, competing in virtual boxing matches or avoiding zombies that have taken over Los Angeles.
If one of their daughters is celebrating a birthday, same place, bigger crowd — and playing virtual reality offerings geared to a younger crowd.
Infinite Loop, a virtual reality arcade at 98th Street and Giles Road in La Vista that opened in 2018 and expanded a year later, features more than 50 games, including more than 20 multiplayer ones. Players can voice chat via wireless headsets – even if they are playing different games at different stations.
Crystal looks to virtual box whenever she visits. “It’s just for fun, but I burn a lot of calories. I know I do. I check my workout watch.”
Nick prefers “LA Deadzone,” in which players partner to escape a virtual Los Angeles overrun with the undead. “He loves it, but I get a bit scared.” They’re also likely to spend time on a racing simulator. “Anyone who goes will find something they love,” Crystal says.
Basically, there's something for everyone, which is the purpose behind Infinite Loop, says owner Jeremiah Maddock. “Virtual reality is such an immersive experience that everyone finds something to enjoy.”
It may be walking around on a sunken ship for a close encounter with a giant blue whale. Or it may be visiting Paris in Google Earth. “Playing with friends or family is an unforgettable experience,” he says.
Jason Schwarz has taken that virtual walk under the ocean. Seeing everything from tropical fish to sharks swim by was more than eye-opening, he said. “You hear something behind you — and you realize that was orca whales swimming by.”
Infinite Loop selects its VR offerings with care and creativity. Each game is categorized by difficulty and tagged with a descriptor, such as sports, exploration, kids or shooter. Customers can review each game in advance on Infinite Loop’s website— infiniteloopvr.com. Each VR game also features a tutorial.
When the Crites bring their daughters — and inevitable their daughters’ friends — 13-year-old Abby prefers Rec Room, an open multiplayer environment where players can experience worlds and games created from people all over the world. Sophia, 11, likes to start by playing a job simulator. “She loves pretending she has a job,” her mom says.
Infinite Loop can accommodate birthday parties, work gatherings and family reunions. Snacks, soda, water, energy drinks and beer, including some craft beers on rotation, are for sale. Catered food is offered through Infinite Loop’s business partner, Beyond Golf. Larger groups can arrange to bring in their own refreshments for a fee.
Schwarz, who comes to Infinite Loop on his own and often with friends, said the VR game where players fall from a building is not for the squeamish. Even though he knew his fall wasn’t real, he said, he couldn’t stop from clinching up. “It’s pure excitement — and then it turns into something you want to watch your friends do.”
Infinite Loop received a 2021 Omaha's Choice Award for arcade, chosen by World-Herald readers, for the second year in a row.
Maddock said he sometimes is asked how he named Infinite Loop, which is a programming term where code, not by design, runs continuously. While at First Data, his team managed a program that occasionally got caught in a loop. “So infinite loops were always on my mind, and I thought it was a fitting name for a VR arcade. Kind of something ‘Matrix’ about it.”