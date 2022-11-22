Giving Tuesday boosts nonprofits, creates 'waves of change' in Omaha and beyond

Now well-known internationally as well as regionally, Giving Tuesday has grown exponentially in the Omaha metro over the past few years.

Nonprofits partnering with the SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa platforms are dedicating more time and resources to promoting the day of giving and, as a result, giving locally continues to grow.

Last year, Giving Tuesday raised $5.5 million from all sources in the Omaha/Council Bluffs metro, in partnership with community foundations and reporting offline gifts.

According to SHARE Omaha Executive Director Marjorie Maas and Community Foundation for Western Iowa President & CEO Donna Dostal, the reason for this incredible outpouring is simple.

It’s all about timing and community response to meet the ever-growing need.

“For a nonprofit to end the calendar year financially strong has so many benefits to their confidence in delivering services and security of resources,” Maas said. “Giving Tuesday falling at this critical time has provided a swell of support in the fourth quarter over the past four years.”

Here's what you can do Join the Omaha and Southwest Iowa region in making a difference and share in the season of giving. Every donation, volunteer action or wish list purchase is meaningful. When our community acts together, it grows into something big. Go to SHAREomaha.org or SHAREiowa.org and find your favorite charity, find a new charity or support a personal passion.

SHARE Iowa, a program of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, and SHARE Omaha play significant roles in aiding local nonprofits year-round, not just on Giving Tuesday.

They not only manage SHAREomaha.org and SHAREiowa.org, which facilitate giving and volunteerism, but they rally community support with advertising and marketing awareness.

They also spend time and resources training 700-plus nonprofits how to use this biggest annual day of giving to recruit as much support for their organizations as possible.

“Nonprofits are realizing the power of collectively advocating for support, and the public notes it as a day of generosity in all forms, to benefit causes close to their passions and hearts,” Maas said.

Dostal agrees, adding that in western Iowa, Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to “maximize a natural and traditional season of giving and to build new relationships toward a common goal through that giving.”

“Regardless of the cause, organization, project or initiative, this is the perfect time to think about being thankful and giving back,” Dostal said. “From the perspective of our nonprofit partners, Giving Tuesday is the energizing push to round out a year-long strategy of building strong community relationships, extending the donor base and increasing support of an organization’s mission.

“This global day of giving creates waves of excitement that our nonprofit partners can maximize for the best possible impact in support of their work,” Dostal added.

And it’s no secret nonprofits that serve the community with a variety of services and resources have needed and deserve help over the past few years.

The pandemic is still a factor, and rising inflation continues to increase need.

Despite the ongoing issues, giving has continued to increase – which is a good sign of what’s to come as nonprofits continue to work to meet the needs of the community in 2022 and beyond.

“Giving to and supporting one’s community just feels good,” Maas said. “To connect personal passion to community action in donating or serving can lead to meaningful, transformative relationships – both for the donor and for the supported cause. I believe when we all do this together, the collective strength of our actions create ripples and waves of change that can’t be ignored.”

Core Bank returns for the third year as presenting sponsor for #GivingTuesday402 on the Nebraska side, and TS Bank is back for a fourth year for #GivingTuesday712 in western Iowa.

This year, between Nov. 21 and Dec. 2, the Community Foundation for Western Iowa has a $250,000 pool of funds for a 20% match on gifts to endowment funds within the Community Foundation. The 20% match is on gifts up to $100,000 per fund, and after the pool is used, the match will go to 10%. More information can be found at www.givewesterniowa.org.

In addition, Omaha Steaks is heading a Business for Giving leadership group to establish a Giving Tuesday bonus fund for this year’s Giving Tuesday celebration. To date, this group has contributed $67,500 to the Giving Tuesday Bonus Fund to be divided among the region's nonprofit participants.

The Giving Tuesday Bonus Fund distribution will:

• Be donor-focused, rather than dollar-focused. Bonus dollars will be distributed based on the number of donors.

• Emphasize new donors. Self-reported new donors will have a bit more value in the bonus fund distribution equation.

• “Level the playing field” by capping the amount of bonus dollars per nonprofit at 10% of the total fund.

“As a giving community, we realize how important it is to give back and support the folks doing the hard work and making things happen in order for our communities to be strong and vibrant,” Dostal said.