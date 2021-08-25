Greater Omaha Chamber provides 3,000 reasons to join the Omaha business community

Truth be told, 3,000 isn’t exactly right.

It’s more like 12,000 reasons to join the Chamber.

As a member of the Greater Omaha Chamber, you and your business join the ranks of 3,000 local businesses that represent more than 12,000 professionals.

That’s 12,000 potential contacts, friends, clients and advocates for your company.

Make business connections

Your membership puts you in the same room with CEOs and business leaders – we’re talking about real change agents who can help strengthen your own business acumen and give you insights into growing your business.

We hold regular events focused on creating contacts throughout the business community. These are opportunities to find mentors, potential partners or even future customers. These are like-minded business leaders who are looking to broaden their professional networks as well. We’re all here to help each other prosper.

Boost your reputation