 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greater Omaha Chamber provides 3,000 reasons to join the Omaha business community
SPONSORED FEATURE

Greater Omaha Chamber provides 3,000 reasons to join the Omaha business community

OWH_GOC_1.jpeg

Ribbon cuttings are just one way growing businesses can build their reputation in the Omaha community. 

 KALEB DUNCAN

Truth be told, 3,000 isn’t exactly right.

It’s more like 12,000 reasons to join the Chamber.

As a member of the Greater Omaha Chamber, you and your business join the ranks of 3,000 local businesses that represent more than 12,000 professionals.

That’s 12,000 potential contacts, friends, clients and advocates for your company.

OWH_GOC_3.JPG

Networking events are a great way to connect with other business professionals and build your business's reputation. 

Make business connections

Your membership puts you in the same room with CEOs and business leaders – we’re talking about real change agents who can help strengthen your own business acumen and give you insights into growing your business.

We hold regular events focused on creating contacts throughout the business community. These are opportunities to find mentors, potential partners or even future customers. These are like-minded business leaders who are looking to broaden their professional networks as well. We’re all here to help each other prosper.

OWH_GOC_2.jpg

The annual Business Excellence Awards recognize Chamber member organizations that are making an impact on the Omaha community.  

Boost your reputation

As a small business owner or entrepreneur, you’ve worked hard to not only build your business but also your reputation. As a member, the Omaha Chamber can amplify your efforts even more! From our Small Business of the Month Award to the annual Business Excellence Awards, we recognize all types of great businesses in Omaha and help tell their story to our members and the larger community.

Plus, membership in the Omaha Chamber will add another layer of credibility to your business. Research has shown that being a Chamber member increases consumer trust. Showing commitment to the community goes a long way toward establishing your business as a long-term contributor to the Omaha region.

OWH_GOC_4.jpg

Professional development events like the YP Summit provide opportunities for businesses to grow their organizational knowledge at scale. 

Grow professionally

As a Chamber member, you’ll also have access to tools and programming that can expand your leadership skills. For example, Leadership Omaha is a 10-month program that creates awareness of our community’s challenges and will motivate you to define your personal commitment to a lasting impact.

Maybe your team wants to attend some of our signature professional development events. Employees of member organizations have access to all Chamber events and receive registration discounts on our programming, from the YP Summit to the upcoming Conference on Diversity, Opportunity and Equity.

Join the Chamber

With so much opportunity for your business and employees, membership in the Greater Omaha Chamber just makes sense. Join today and connect yourself and your business with the people and resources who can provide just what you need for long-term success.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert