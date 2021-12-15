Guaranteed comfort food: Melt in-your-mouth Chinese Beef Stew is sweet, savory dish

6. Add daikon radish and let sit on top of stew beef. Pour beef stock into pot until it is at level with the daikon radish, but not over it.

7. Adjust to medium-heat and cover with a lid, letting the stew to cook for at least 45 minutes.

8. Lift the lid and stir the stew, turning the bottom to avoid any sticking to the bottom of the pot. If desired, add soy sauce and white pepper to adjust the taste. Cover with lid again to slow cook, checking periodically. Add more beef stock if your stew is drying out.

9. Check softness of daikon radish and stew beef. Ours is spoon tender. Remove from heat when desired softness is reached. If your stew is too thin, mix 1 tbsp of cornstarch with some cold water into a slurry and gently stir into the stew to thicken it.

10. Serve garnished with green onions with a side of rice. Enjoy!

