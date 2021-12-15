Guaranteed comfort food: Melt in-your-mouth Chinese Beef Stew is sweet, savory dish

This simplified recipe of the traditional Chinese-style stew beef is a wonderful addition to your dinner roster.
The tender, melt-in-your-mouth pieces of beef and chunks of sweet and savory radish in a thin gravy served over rice is a guaranteed comfort food.
Ingredients
2 lb Certified Piedmontese Grass Fed Grass Finished Stew Beef
1 daikon radish
5-7 slices of ginger
7 cloves of garlic
*4 dried chili, sliced vertically in half
3 bay leaves
3 star anise
30g rock sugar
1 tbsp Shaoxing wine
3 tbsp oyster sauce
3 tbsp dark soy sauce
1 tbsp canola oil (or any oil with high smoke point)
**4 cups beef stock (We use The Mercato’s in-house Beef Stock)
2 spring green onions, diced
Salt and white pepper to taste
*Life’s is exciting enough without more spice? Leave out the dried chili.
**If you don’t have beef stock on hand, chicken stock will do. No stock at all? Use water!
Directions
1. Marinade stew beef with Shaoxing wine and a pinch of salt and white pepper for 15-20 minutes.
2. Peel the daikon radish and cut away both ends. Cut into oblique chunks about 1.5-inch in diameter.
3. Over medium-high heat, add canola oil to pot or Dutch oven, then add marinated stew beef, ginger, garlic, dried chili, bay leaves, and star anise.
4. Sauté with wooden spatula to heat evenly until aromatic and every surface of stew beef is lightly browned.
5. Add rock sugar, Shaoxing wine, oyster sauce, and dark soy sauce, stir to mix evenly.
6. Add daikon radish and let sit on top of stew beef. Pour beef stock into pot until it is at level with the daikon radish, but not over it.
7. Adjust to medium-heat and cover with a lid, letting the stew to cook for at least 45 minutes.
8. Lift the lid and stir the stew, turning the bottom to avoid any sticking to the bottom of the pot. If desired, add soy sauce and white pepper to adjust the taste. Cover with lid again to slow cook, checking periodically. Add more beef stock if your stew is drying out.
9. Check softness of daikon radish and stew beef. Ours is spoon tender. Remove from heat when desired softness is reached. If your stew is too thin, mix 1 tbsp of cornstarch with some cold water into a slurry and gently stir into the stew to thicken it.
10. Serve garnished with green onions with a side of rice. Enjoy!
Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.