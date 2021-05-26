Helping students succeed: Nebraska JAG program grows in popularity, plans to expand

Not any more. Earlier this month she earned a first-place award for public speaking at the JAG Career Development Conference, a showcase of leadership and career talents that JAG participants like Mendez built over the school year.

“Jessica realizes how important education is and she shares that with students to motivate them,” said Christy Reesen, a career specialist who coordinates the JAG program at Fremont High. “She’s the first to volunteer to help. She shows up every day with a smile on her face and eager to learn.”

Thirty-four Fremont students participated in JAG this school year and there are currently 90 potential participants for just 50 spots next year, Reesen said.

Jim Lambert, JAG Nebraska’s state director, is aware of JAG’s growing popularity among the participating schools. He is having conversations with administrators across the state who are interested in implementing a JAG class in their schools.

The program attracts students who haven’t been afforded the opportunity to reach their potential. Some may face academic challenges or financial ones. Some may suffer from emotional trauma. Many more are struggling in the wake of COVID-19 and need support, said Lambert.