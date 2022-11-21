Immanuel celebrates 135 years of service to seniors in Omaha, across Midwest

In 1887, the U.S. was a frontier.

Immanuel's founder, Pastor E. A. Fogelstrom, and five Deaconesses began Immanuel on Oct. 8, 1887 by caring for the sick, elderly and orphaned.

The work that was being done at that time was hazardous, and Pastor Fogelstrom had to travel by train across the country to raise the funds needed to start Immanuel. He was considered unusual in his thinking and vision, and had to push past public sentiment to bring Immanuel to life.

From the first day, Pastor Fogelstrom believed all people, regardless of creed, color, or nationality deserved dignity. That belief has guided the organization since 1887.

It was this vision that sparked Immanuel’s culture of innovation, inclusion and service to all people.

As Immanuel celebrated its centennial, it was said that Immanuel's history had two phases:

First, the founding period that began in 1887 and led to the Immanuel Deaconess Institute that served for 85 years at 34th and Meredith Avenue. The second phase built upon that foundation and became Immanuel Medical Center, relocating to its present location in 1974.

Today, Immanuel's modern history includes two additional phases:

The third phase was the formation of Alegent Health in 1996, of which Immanuel was a sponsor with what became Catholic Health Initiatives. In that phase Immanuel focused on senior housing and services and began Immanuel Communities, sponsor of five senior housing campuses.

In 2012, a fourth phase began as Immanuel resigned its sponsorship of Alegent Creighton Health in order to increase its focus on expansion of senior ministries, development of full continuums of post-acute care and launching of the Immanuel Vision Foundation to support a spectrum of care and health ministries of the church and community.

In recent years, Immanuel has focused its attention and resources on serving seniors in the Omaha, Lincoln, Council Bluffs and Des Moines communities. Guided by their mission of "Christ-centered service to seniors, each other and the community," Immanuel has proactively worked to become the Midwest's leader in senior living care and services.

Today, over 2,600 seniors are being served through 18 communities and three PACE centers by over 1,500 of the very finest employees. The Immanuel Vision and Immanuel Community Foundations have touched over 600 resident and staff lives through the Resident Assistance Fund, and Helping Hands Financial and Scholarship Funds.

The Foundations have also awarded over 800 grants to organizations in the communities Immanuel serves. In the last year alone, the Immanuel Vision Foundation awarded over $2.4 million in grants to local nonprofit, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations whose missions meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of seniors; respond to needs in community health; and/or support the ministry of the ELCA Church.

Immanuel’s not-for-profit mission allows for continuous improvement of communities, programmatic initiatives and resident experiences. This was highlighted by the completion of 14 major construction projects in the last four years. Immanuel’s long-standing and thoughtful stewardship of resources allows for endowed offerings to aging adults, specifically in the underserved demographics, through their affordable communities and PACE programs.

Proof of this has come to light during the uncertainty of the last few years, as Immanuel is one of the few senior living organizations that remained focused on affordable development plans and improving existing communities.

Leaning deeply into their vision statement, "All people will grow and age with dignity, safety and wellness," Immanuel’s investment and re-investment into its communities and centers bears witness to the commitment to serving seniors at every physical or financial need.

Immanuel’s commitment is to provide Christ-centered service to seniors, each other and the community, and it will continue to do so for another 135 years and beyond.

From independent living to assisted living, memory support, 55+ affordable living and long-term care, Immanuel offers an array of living communities and support centers throughout Nebraska and Iowa. Learn more about Immanuel Communities and its nonprofit mission at Immanuel.com