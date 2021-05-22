Immanuel’s Pacific Springs gets facelift, offers new services, amenities for community seniors

Wellbeing of the whole person is central to the new fitness center and onsite chapel. Center activities will be led by experts in senior health and fitness and the chapel will welcome residents of all faiths looking for connection and fellowship. The chapel’s adorning stained glass windows were designed locally and donated by residents.

“These new spaces really work to connect residents in meaningful ways,” Knecht said. “Connection is central to life at Immanuel.”

This past year, Immanuel Communities have worked to balance social connection with resident safety amidst effective infection control practices. The group, led by onstaff medical director, infection control experts and direction from governing health agencies have been largely successful in keeping the COVID-19 virus at bay while maintaining safe social connection.