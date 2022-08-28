Ironworkers Local 21 seeks fearless new members, offers top-notch pay, benefits

Tyler Seals gets a lot of satisfaction from being a member of Ironworkers Local 21.

There’s the brotherhood of working side-by-side with fellow ironworkers, helping each other get through the days.

There’s both classroom and in-the-field training. Jobsite training is paid, at $23.50/hour to start, coupled with a pension and other top-notch benefits.

And there’s the tremendous pride of setting the last structural piece of iron in a building or driving past iconic structures such as the WoodmenLife tower, Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, First National Bank tower, Werner Park and Charles Schwab Field Omaha knowing he helped build them.

“It's an amazing feeling to be able to turn around and look at all the hard work we put in,” said Seals, who has been a Local 21 member since 2017 when he joined because a friend recommended it.

With a history that spans 120 years, Ironworkers Local 21 is the only trade union in Nebraska specializing in erecting structural steel buildings — everything from single-story to high-rise skyscrapers, bridges and parking garages. They also move heavy equipment and materials with detailed rigging plans.

And while there are other companies that do similar work, Local 21 Journeyman Jason Willey said they don’t provide their workforce with the wages, benefits and on-the-job training found in the Ironworkers Union.

“Our 4-year apprenticeship program is the industry standard for educating and training our members,” Willey said. “It is the building trades equivalent of a college degree without the college debt. The total out-of-pocket cost for someone to go through the 4-year apprenticeship is only about $500, and a new apprentice makes more than that in one week’s wages.”

Despite great wages and benefits, Willey said that, like many industries and businesses, the ironworkers at Local 21 are sharing in the tremendous nationwide labor shortage — and he acknowledges this trade isn’t for everyone.

Not only is it physically demanding work, it is often done multiple stories in the sky.

Willey said there’s a general explanation of what they do as the 3 H's — high in the air, hard work and heavy materials.

But, like anything else, no matter what it is that people are doing, they have to have a desire to want to be the best. Critical thinking and a mindset for being able to accomplish any task that comes along are equally important traits — especially in this field.

“We need people who aren’t scared to lace their boots up in the morning and sweat it out during the day,” Willey said. “We want people who take pride in their work and want to hone their skills in the classroom and in the hands-on shop. We will train and provide an individual with the skills necessary to be a successful ironworker, but they have to be committed to the process.”

That process involves members starting work in the field right away alongside journeymen. Once they get to the jobsite, they get immediate hands-on experience, learning many different things including welding, torch cutting, setting iron and pre-cast and many other skills.

And while field work often happens in potentially dangerous conditions, Seals said safety is always a priority.

“They give you all the necessities to be safe while working,” he said “It is a dangerous job, but we make it as safe as possible.”

Willey agrees, saying safety is an integral part of what ironworkers do on a daily basis.

“Once an individual is selected as an apprentice, the first class they go through is OSHA 10, one of many safety courses they will take while in their first year of the program,” Willey said. “In the morning before work begins on the jobsite, we go through a job hazard analysis. This helps us identify any potential hazards we may come across before they actually happen. Lastly, we are 100% tied off when working at heights.”

Overall, the consensus from ironworkers is there’s a tremendous amount of pride and sense of accomplishment after a job is complete.

“I’ve heard guys say how they thought they weren’t going to be able to make this a career after the first month of work and here they are 5 to 10 years later making good money and running multi-million dollar jobs,” Willey said. “There is a mental hurdle to get over when you first start in the trade. For those who are able to overcome that hurdle, there is nothing more they would have rather done.”

For Seals, being a member of Ironworkers Local 21 is more than a job. It’s a family.

“The brotherhood is amazing here, and it's something you do not see at a lot of careers,” he said. “I enjoy working alongside people who care about the job they are doing and care about one another.”