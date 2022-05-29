'It takes a team.' With Nebraska Medicine, acute care nurses find sense of community

In the wake of a global pandemic, health care professionals have confronted staggering new challenges in recent years – perhaps none more so than nurses. On the front lines of the health care industry, nurses have faced these challenges head-on, rising to the occasion to offer compassionate care in a time of need.

Here are stories from three Omaha-area nurses who found their purpose with Nebraska Medicine.

Makida Brooks, RN

“When COVID first started, it was important to roll with the punches and not lose hope. Even when you’re flying by the seat of your pants,” says Makida Brooks, RN. She adapted quickly to help patients while protecting her family from the virus. She remembers changing her scrubs in her garage and tossing them in the washer before greeting her family.

Brooks says both units she’s worked with – 6/7 Lied and Observation – have had excellent teamwork, which has made all the difference. “We’re very supportive of each other and very tuned into knowing what the next person needs. There’s a sense of responsibility and care – not just for our patients, but our co-workers as well.”

In preparation for her first nursing job, Brooks recalls Nebraska Medicine as her top choice. “A lot of hospitals don’t hire associate degree nurses. But this is considered the best place to be. I stepped out on faith and applied. Nebraska Medicine not only hired me, but they also are helping me get my BSN. I’m so grateful my dream of bedside nursing came true.”

Brooks’ three little girls are proud of her, too. They tell people, “I want to be a nurse just like my mommy.”

Madelyn Cox, BSN, RN

Some nurses started their careers right before the pandemic started, like Madelyn Cox, BSN, RN. Cox offers this advice to new nurses: assume positive intent.

“Whether with co-workers, patients, physicians or anyone else – always assume they have the best in mind. When it comes to patient care, we’re all on the same team. Assuming positive intent avoids miscommunication.”

That, and stay flexible. “Things get hard, days are stressful and staffing is hard. But if you stay flexible and go with the flow, it makes things a lot easier,” Cox says.

After recently becoming a mother, Cox appreciates the concern and care from her nursing colleagues. “Working on a COVID unit while nine months pregnant was incredibly exhausting. My co-workers always made sure I was taking care of myself and my baby, which was so comforting. I never felt like I needed to push through.”

“The Nebraska Medicine culture is really special,” says Cox. “It’s cool to see how many different multidisciplinary teams come together to provide patient care. Patients come from hundreds of miles away to see our specialists – respiratory therapists, physicians, occupational therapists, physical therapists, social workers, nutritionists, nursing and so many more – pull together and get the best outcomes.”

Marianne Brouwer, BSN, RN

Marianne Brouwer, BSN, RN, has worked for Nebraska Medicine for a decade and echoes Brooks’ and Cox’s team mentality. “I feel that our teamwork here cannot be beat,” says Brouwer. “I’ve been to other hospitals for clinicals back in nursing school and made a point to watch how they work as a team. It’s just not the same.”

And that team mentality extends to new colleagues, too. “We all remember what it’s like to be a new nurse; it can be terrifying and overwhelming,” says Brouwer. “I love to make our new colleagues and nurses comfortable and feel at home right off the bat. Everyone is incredibly welcoming to our new nurses and new staff.”

Brouwer’s pride in her profession is apparent. “I remember seeing nurses wearing their “Serious Medicine. Extraordinary Care” T-shirts while I was in nursing school. I couldn’t wait to wear one! I remember putting mine on for the first time and looking in the mirror, thinking how proud I was. Ten years later, I still feel the same way.”