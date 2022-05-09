Jump, hop, skip: Summer offers plenty of activities to develop gross motor skills

Gross motor skills are the skills we possess for whole body movement. They involve the large muscles of the body that help us perform our everyday functions.

Your child's gross motor skill development starts the day they are born and never stops. These skills are vital for standing, walking and running. They also make it possible to dress themselves, get out of bed and make it through a day of school.

During the summer, there are endless activities for young children to strengthen their gross motor skills: climbing on the playground, running through sprinklers, riding tricycles or scooters. Let them explore their favorite activities and encourage them to get outside.

Milestones by age include:

0-6 Months

They can do tummy time on the floor regularly

While on their back they can kick both legs and move both arms equally

They start rolling from belly to back

Starting tummy time the day your baby comes home with you even for one to two minutes at a time can encourage development of muscles that are necessary for strong gross motor skills like lifting their head, sitting up, crawling and walking.

6-12 Months

Sitting up alone

Crawling on belly then on hands and knees then walking when you are holding their hands

Starting to be able to stand alone for a few seconds

Once your child is crawling, a great way to get their muscles moving is by creating an obstacle course with pillows, boxes or blankets for them to navigate around.

12 Months - 2 Years

Starting to crawl up stairs developing towards being able to walk up stairs with railing

Squats and stands back up without support

Walking alone well and starting to run

Play a pick up game with your child by placing things outside in the grass, encourage them to squat down to grab them and place them in a bucket. This activity will help with leg strength and balance.

2 Years - 4 Years

Jumping in place with both feet leaving the ground

Walks up and down stairs alone

By four years they are running, jumping, climbing and starting to skip

Research shows that the first three years are the most important time for learning in a child’s life. Providing support and services early improves a child’s ability to develop and learn. Also, it may prevent or decrease the need for special help later. The goal for early intervention in Nebraska is to open a window of opportunity for families to help their children develop to their full potential.

It is never too early to ask questions about your child’s development. Take advantage of free early intervention services through your school district. Call 402-597-4936 or visit omahaedn.esu3.org.