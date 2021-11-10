Making an impact: Capstone project partners MBA students with local organizations

“To solve the problem for our organizational partner, my team had to quickly become experts,” Shaul said. “I learned that I can quickly adapt, acquire, and analyze information. Then, use that information to make an informed recommendation.”

Meelhuysen says the greatest takeaway from the capstone experience was building trust with his team members.

“The degree of trust required for a team to take on a project of this scope and succeed is crucial,” Meelhuysen said. “None of us could've done even one person's portion of this project on our own. Trust was what held us together, allowed us to point out our unique perspectives, disagree, follow the team's decision, hold each other accountable, and produce outstanding results.”

The most valuable part of the capstone experience for Shaul was knowing that their project could have an immediate impact on their partner organization's investments, strategy, and ultimately, the direction of the organization.