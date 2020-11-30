Many moving parts: Streck's global distribution network requires timing, accuracy

One degree of temperature can mean the difference in a successful delivery of a Streck testing kit to hospitals, medical clinics and research laboratories throughout the world.
Streck, an Omaha-based biotech company, ships 25,000 product kits weekly throughout the world. They must arrive on time and they must arrive within specific temperature ranges – or they can’t be used.
Streck’s product kits are blood controls for monitoring hematology instruments – which means their successful delivery can result in the difference between accurate or inaccurate patient results used by a physician for assessing disease.
“We know it’s just as important that our product kits are delivered under the same quality controls as they are when they’re made,” said John Noble, Streck’s chief operating officer.
The reason, Noble said, is simple: Each product kit must remain within a specific temperature range to ensure it provides pinpoint results. The distribution challenge stems from Streck’s catalog of countries it ships to in six continents – from warm-weather Saudi Arabia to cold-blooded Finland and 63 countries in between.
“We realized years ago that we couldn’t just put the product in a package, throw in some ice packs and send it,” Noble said.
Streck’s engineering team developed a system for packaging and then tracking each shipment to ensure the desired results for its clients. Streck manufactures the test kits and readies them for shipment, then turns them over to its transportation partners – primarily FedEx for domestic shipments and Freight Forwarders for international shipments – for on-time arrival.
And they arrive on time, Noble said. “When our clients order one of our test kits,” Noble said, “99.99% of the time they come exactly as they want it – and ready for use. We know because we hold ourselves accountable.”
The reason for this on-time record is the people in Streck’s distribution department, Noble said. “Our people do a great job of never making mistakes. They pay attention to detail and make sure they do the job right.”
That kind of success rate doesn’t come by chance, said Connie Ryan, Streck chief executive officer. It comes because the two-dozen employees in Streck’s distribution department are good at what they do. They’re good at problem-solving and coming up with solutions even when there’s no manual to guide them, she said.
The success rate comes because shipping partners such as FedEx know the importance of on-time delivery. And, finally, it comes because Streck partners with Omaha-based Airlite Plastics for its packaging containers.
Airlite produces Styrofoam containers in multiple sizes with various degrees of wall thickness. The company delivers containers several times each week – which reduces Streck’s need for greater on-site storage space.
Streck’s distribution team prepares product for domestic shipping Monday through Wednesday, and for worldwide shipping on Friday and Monday. The schedule means Streck sees a steady stream of shipping trucks arrive for pick up.
Each Streck testing kit is packaged with its destination and temperature in mind, Noble said. Some kits are placed in containers with packs to keep them cool, while others contain packs to absorb the cold. The packs are padded with paper – the amount is determined by their destination.
Finally, some kits contain temperature monitors so Streck can track their progress and status. One degree above or below the accepted temperature range means the monitor flashes and the package could be held up in customs, Noble said.
“We have the process down,” Noble said, “but we constantly are looking to improve the process.”
With an eye on improving its packaging and distribution process, Streck’s chief executive officer looked to another Omaha-based company that s…
Today, Stryofoam shipping containers remain the packaging material of choice. Someday, Streck’s engineers may discover a replacement. They’ll test – and test some more – before introducing it into Streck’s distribution process.
“Much of Streck’s growth is the direct result of the confidence our clients have placed in us that their order will arrive on time and within quality specifications,” Noble said.
“It’s what we do – every day.”
Streck’s partners have noticed Streck’s successful delivery and quality records and have recognized the company with numerous awards at vendor meetings. “Vendors worldwide cannot understand how we can have such a successful delivery record – in Omaha, Nebraska,” Ryan said. “I just smile.”
Then, she tells them.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!