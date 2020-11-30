Many moving parts: Streck's global distribution network requires timing, accuracy

And they arrive on time, Noble said. “When our clients order one of our test kits,” Noble said, “99.99% of the time they come exactly as they want it – and ready for use. We know because we hold ourselves accountable.”

The reason for this on-time record is the people in Streck’s distribution department, Noble said. “Our people do a great job of never making mistakes. They pay attention to detail and make sure they do the job right.”

That kind of success rate doesn’t come by chance, said Connie Ryan, Streck chief executive officer. It comes because the two-dozen employees in Streck’s distribution department are good at what they do. They’re good at problem-solving and coming up with solutions even when there’s no manual to guide them, she said.

The success rate comes because shipping partners such as FedEx know the importance of on-time delivery. And, finally, it comes because Streck partners with Omaha-based Airlite Plastics for its packaging containers.

Airlite produces Styrofoam containers in multiple sizes with various degrees of wall thickness. The company delivers containers several times each week – which reduces Streck’s need for greater on-site storage space.