Necessary Trouble Award: Retired federal prosecutor Fred Franklin a trailblazer

Fred’s daughter, Cydney Franklin says, “Though my father retired in 2019 from the U.S. Attorney’s office, he has never stopped working. He saw the need for legal representation to be more accessible in the Black community. He saw that people needed representation that they feel they can trust, so he has been providing service for these communities, especially in North Omaha.”

This year Inclusive Communities is awarding the Necessary Trouble Award for the very first time to honor Fred Franklin. The award draws its name from the legendary remarks of John Lewis. Inclusive Communities presents the Necessary Trouble Award to inspire others to speak truth to power. It is a recognition of the bravery required by a single individual to confront injustice and take measures to advance equity, reconciliation, and the restorative process in the community. “We recognize the bravery it takes to do the right thing, even when, and especially when it’s not the popular thing,” says Executive Director Maggie Wood. “From what we’ve learned about Fred, he has been getting into Necessary Trouble for a long time now, and that deserves to be elevated in our community.”