Omaha-based Streck approaches 50 years in biotech industry, with humble Midwest origin

Credit Wayne Ryan’s interest in platelet controls and his busy life for the decision to start a company that manufactured products used in clinical laboratories.

The 1960s had given way to the ’70s and Ryan, a full-time professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a part-time consultant for Armour Pharmaceuticals in Chicago, was a busy man.

The father of five knew how to obtain drug approvals and how to conduct clinical research. He also understood sales and the importance of quality control in the products he would develop for clinical laboratories throughout the world.

Ryan decided it was time to put that experience to work. On Aug. 6, 1971, Ryan and graduate student Hal Sornson filed articles of incorporation for the new enterprise. It needed a name and a first product.

Ryan made it clear he wouldn’t name the company after himself. He called a family meeting and challenged his wife and children to decide what to call it, based on the first letter in each of their names, the first letter of their last name (Ryan) and the first letter of Eileen’s maiden name (Krebs).