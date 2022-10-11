Omaha business owner shares battle with Parkinson’s disease to raise awareness

Nic Chesnut has always taken pride in being in charge of his life.

Since he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013, he has worked hard to maintain his normal life for as long as his body lets him.

Now, nearly 10 years later with the disease continuing to progress, he’s taking charge of his life and his condition with surgery and a positive outlook that anything and everything is possible.

“Change is always hard in your life; everyone has change,” Chesnut said. “This is just a different type of change for me. I’m always in charge of me. This surgery will allow me to stay in charge of myself.”

Nic’s wife, Mindy, first noticed his early signs of Parkinson’s when she saw his hand moving involuntarily while reading the paper.

This led them to start researching doctors, and Nic attended a Parkinson’s disease conference in Omaha following his diagnosis to learn as much as he could.

“I told myself Parkinson’s was not going to hold me back,” said Chesnut, who perseveres with his family – Mindy and children Karley (13) and Nolan (11) – in his corner. “My doctors play a pivotal role helping make my life better.”

Despite his disease, Chesnut said he makes plenty of time for hobbies and coaching sports activities for his kids.

He has continued to stay active, playing golf and using his workout room with a boxing bag in his home.

The co-owner of Design 4, a local printer and design firm, with Mindy, Chesnut said he keeps busy working because every day is different and fun.

“I have a great staff at Design 4 whom I rely on to keep the company moving forward with me,” he said. “I can do everything despite this debilitating disease. I chalk it up to ‘one day and one moment at a time.’”

While he admits to experiencing fatigue and sometimes has difficulty walking, as well as new symptoms as a result of COVID-19, Chesnut deals with his disease with medication and various procedures.

He started taking dopamine medication and now has a regimen of medication and procedures that help him cope with the symptoms of the disease.

He recently underwent the first of two stages of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery where leads are placed into his brain. The third step will be to place a computer battery (similar to a Pacemaker) in his chest.

Support Parkinson's Nebraska Parkinson's Nebraska aims to improve the quality of life for Nebraskans with Parkinson's and their families by organizing, promoting and raising funds for local Parkinson's services and research. All funds raised stay in Nebraska to support the statewide community. To learn more, call 402-715-4707 or visit parkinsonsnebraska.org.

Then, six weeks following the placement of the second lead, he will get the system turned on and his doctors and nurses at Nebraska Medicine will begin programming it. The programming will then be done every 3 to 4 weeks in the beginning.

The intent is to stimulate the part of his brain that controls movement. To give patients relief, the signals block some of the brain messages that cause the movement symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Chesnut said he is hopeful the surgery will help lead the way for a cure in the near future.

“In order to increase my knowledge and awareness of Parkinson's, I follow the Parkinson’s Foundation, read articles on the Internet regarding new studies and research and consult with and communicate regularly with doctors at UNMC regarding new studies and technology,” he said. “They provide information and opportunities, and I can choose what I want to be involved with.”

On top of his drug therapy and surgery, Chesnut takes every opportunity that comes his way to educate people about the disease – speaking to groups, classes and attending walks and fundraisers.

He wants to thank everyone who is praying for him and the visits from pastors at Lutheran Church of the Master and the priest from St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church.

He and his family have found religion to be very powerful in prayer.

Chesnut encourages people to support the mission of Parkinson’s Nebraska by donating at www.parkinsonsnebraska.org/donate. Roughly 16,000 people in Nebraska live with Parkinson's disease.

Emmy Smith, Executive Director of Parkinson’s Nebraska, applauds Chesnut’s fight and desire to educate and inform.

“Nic is phenomenal, and the fact that he is fighting this disease and spreading his story shows his strength and courage,” she said. “Sharing our mission can go a long way.”

“I will talk to anyone who asks about Parkinson’s disease; I don’t try to hide it,” said Chesnut. “It’s important to raise awareness and knowledge of others in the community.”