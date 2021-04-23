OrthoNebraska tackles pain management with goal of reducing reliance on opioids

“We looked at all our pain treatment models to determine where the highest risks were for our patients related to opioids,” said John Bring, OrthoNebraska’s director of nursing.

Bring said OrthoNebraska’s approach to pain management has transitioned to using less opioids and focusing more on anti-inflammatory prescriptions as a first line of treatment and revised the pain blocks given to patients, especially those who have had surgery on their elbows, knees, ankles and hips. In addition, Bring said, OrthoNebraska’s use of shortened pain blocks and surgery times allows patients to become mobile sooner.

Mobility aids a patient’s recovery, which lessens a patient’s potential to become dependent on pain medication. Bring said 98% of OrthoNebraska’s patients – those who have had surgery to one of their joints and are slated to remain hospitalized at least one night – are walking short distances the same day as their surgery.

The process of reducing an OrthoNebraska patient’s potential dependency on pain medication begins with pre-surgical counseling. The message shared: You will experience some pain following surgery. We are going to treat it appropriately. “We want patients to understand what is in store for them,” Bring said. “There can be a lot of anxiety that comes with having surgery.”