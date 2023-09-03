Have you ever purchased a toy for your baby or toddler only to have them be more interested in the box it arrived in?

You may feel slightly disappointed that your carefully chosen toy was dismissed for a cardboard box. However, playing with “just the box” offers endless opportunities for play, exploration and development!

The cardboard box is so loved that The Strong National Museum of Play inducted it into the National Toy Hall of Fame in 2005.

The cardboard box is a simple, affordable toy to help your child develop essential skills and traits. When your child crawls in, over, under, out and around a cardboard box, they are improving their spatial awareness.

While they are inside the box, it may give them a sense of comfort and security. They may create the perfect cozy space, made for them, by them. It is empowering for your child to be able to move and manipulate a lightweight cardboard box.

Being in a small space, your child will feel big and in control of their play space. While a cardboard box can be a quiet, neutral blank slate for pretend play, you can also add different material textures, flaps, or holes to encourage your child’s imagination.

The cardboard box is a fantastic place to foster creative, imaginative and physical play, no matter their age. Your child may want to decorate their box with markers or paint to make it even more exciting. You can help them create a race car or spaceship by drawing on buttons, doors and wheels.

Cardboard boxes even make a great puzzle; you can cut out different shapes and have your child assemble them. The possibilities are as endless as your child's imagination!

