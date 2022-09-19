Premium finance: Here's what you need to know in 2022

People finance virtually everything in their lives. Why should life insurance be any different?

Let's start with a simple question I ask my clients: Do you want to pay $100,000 each year for life insurance, or 3% of $100,000?

If you are an individual or business contemplating the purchase, exchange or replacement of a large life insurance policy ($5 million or more), the following information may apply to you. If you're not, or the amount is less than $5 million, you can probably stop reading.

How it works

I became fascinated with the premium finance process about 10 years ago.

The premium finance structure is very straightforward: Rather than an owner of a policy paying a direct premium to the insurance company, a bank (most likely a very large bank) will make these payments on their behalf, and the policy owner will then pay the bank annual interest.

At the time of death, the stated amount that needs to be delivered to the beneficiaries will take place simultaneously with the bank loan being paid from the death benefit proceeds.

There will be a shortfall in the first few years of the policy between the surrender value/cash value and the total amount of a bank loan. The policy holder must post collateral to the underwriting bank to keep them whole, so to speak. Surprisingly, most banks are flexible in the assets that can be posted and to date, I have experienced no issues with any collateral impacting another area of a client’s life.

Why choose premium financing?

So why do this? Simply put, there has historically been a somewhat predictable relationship between a borrowing rate and the returns in the S&P 500 Index, which is the metric used within the policies.

When an interest rate is rising, as they have done in 2022, it generally allows an insurance company to increase their crediting rates. When interest rates are dropping, insurance companies will make those adjustments as well for a different good news/bad news scenario.

When one economic set of circumstances presents itself, it is usually offset by something in the opposite direction. Nothing is ever all good or all bad, or consistent. It’s simply a matter of making the proper adjustments each year on the policy anniversary.

The reason clients choose a premium finance structure vs. traditional or out-of-pocket scenarios is because even under grim economic circumstances, your interest payments will be, in most cases, substantially less than your premium payment, even in this rising-cost environment.

The real value

The real value of premium finance that is not discussed enough is the impact this process can have in the first 10 years of the plan. Premium payments on large life insurance policies can get very expensive.

If I’m only paying 3% of the premium each year, the extra savings that allows me to keep capital working in my business or in my investment portfolio makes this a somewhat unfair fight when compared to a traditional schedule.

After the 10-year period is up, most expenses and agent commissions have been paid. While it’s certainly not on auto-pilot, more often than not, the arbitrage between your interest payment and increase in surrender value make it an attractive asset in your portfolio. The interest payments are made from your left pocket, but the overall value in your right increases over and above those interest payments.

Nebraska’s only Certified Estate Planner, Darin Duin has serviced more than 5,000 cases in 31 states and helped hundreds of business leaders create a plan for their financial legacies. Learn more about estate planning and life settlements at www.trestateplanning.com.