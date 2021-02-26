Public outreach 2.0: Tech drives community engagement on transportation projects

So what happens when a global pandemic hits and the thing fizzling is the prospect of in-person forums or focus groups? You accelerate a discussion that started prior to 2020.

“Planners were already thinking about how to use digital platforms as a way to break down physical barriers and encourage equity in the process,” Poore said. “For that single mom who doesn’t have time to come to a public meeting, how do you get her voice to the table? What about the person who doesn’t have a car and can’t move around easily? These have all been equity issues in planning’s view for a long time.”

As soon as COVID-19 started shutting society down, Poore says he was able to bring online engagement tools into FHU planning processes. One of his favorites is Mentimeter, which he now uses in his virtual public meetings.

“Mentimeter has given us a great amount of flexibility,” he said. “If a facilitator is really thoughtful about their approach, their prompts can open up dialogue – either freeform comments that show up on the screen or real-time ‘ratings sliders.’ … People are excited to engage because they want to see their comments show up.”