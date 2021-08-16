Reaching patients where they live: With 4 new physicians, NCS expands into central Nebraska

NCS recently announced a second Grand Island location, which will feature examination rooms, a pharmacy and a full infusion suite for hematology and oncology patients. The cancer center, to be situated at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center, is scheduled to open early next year.

NCS oncologists currently treat patients in Pender, West Point, Fremont, Papillion and Omaha. With the addition of the central Nebraska region into its service area, their footprint in Nebraska is growing with clinics now in Grand Island and Hastings and outreach clinics in Aurora, Superior and Henderson.

“Our new partnership is yet another way Nebraska Cancer Specialists is growing to meet the needs of our patients and their families throughout the state,” said Danielle Geiger, practice administrator. “Our focus always has been to provide patients compassionate, cutting-edge care and we are excited to bring this approach to central Nebraska. We believe this philosophy of care will resonate well.”

In addition to receiving quality, cost-efficient care, patients also benefit through: