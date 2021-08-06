Ready, set, code: Program empowers students with skills needed for in-demand Omaha jobs

Mike Truax, director and instructor for Midland’s Code Academy, says it doesn’t matter if you have an extensive coding background or no experience at all. The Code Academy provides students of all ages, talents and experience with skills Omaha employers want.

“When a company is looking for a junior developer, they’re looking for people who know two things — how to do the job and why they’re doing the job,” Truax said. “A recurring theme across our graduates is that, more often than not, they gain employment by being able to talk through problems in an interview. While they might not end up at the right answer, showing that they can think logically and approach problems in a way that shows a fundamental understanding of programming is huge.”

Truax says the real reward in teaching comes after graduation when his students find fulfillment in a career field they might never have envisioned. Teaching the technical aspects of code is critical, but teaching them to be productive employees is of equal importance. “We don’t just teach them code; we prepare them to compete for jobs in their field,” he said.

By the end of the 12-week program, students have gone through several weeks of preparation for their job search. Midland University provides students with mock interviews, resume training, and helps students build their LinkedIn profiles.