Safe and more vital than ever: Busting 9 common myths about flu vaccination

MYTH: “I don’t need the flu shot. I never get the flu.”

Imagine saying, “I don’t need to wear a seat belt. I never get in car accidents.” Just because you haven’t gotten the flu before doesn’t mean you won’t ever get it.

MYTH: “I’m allergic to eggs, so I can’t get the flu shot.” Not all versions of the vaccine are prepared with eggs. Check to see if an alternative is available.

MYTH: “I got the flu shot last year, so I’m covered.”

There are many strains of flu virus, and each year the vaccine is formulated to protect against the most common ones. Having the flu shot last year won’t necessarily provide you with immunity this year.

MYTH: “The flu isn’t that serious.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that as many as 56 million people in the U.S. were sick with the flu last season, with as many as 740,000 being hospitalized. As many as 62,000 deaths were flu-related, the CDC estimates. You may not get that sick if you get it, but many people become very ill.

MYTH: “I heard that vaccines, including the flu shot, aren’t safe.”