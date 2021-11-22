SHARE Omaha unites and ignites the community through Giving Tuesday

SHARE Omaha serves as a convener – a door-opener and introducer to start and spur relationships to better the community.

One way they’ve done this the past three years is by accepting the responsibility and opportunity to unite and ignite Metro Omaha’s nonprofits each year during the biggest day of giving on the planet — Giving Tuesday.

Sometimes it’s near the end of November (like this year, Nov. 30), and in other years, it falls on or very close to the first day of December. Giving Tuesday always occurs on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

Regardless of when it happens, part of SHARE Omaha's mission is to do whatever it can to help nonprofits raise lots of money and awareness to sustain them into 2022 and close out the year on a very positive note.

And with the pandemic continuing to impact bottom lines for some agencies in town, the need for giving remains significant.

A Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM) survey of managers at Nebraska-area nonprofits this past April revealed that they anticipate losing $15.5 million in revenue and operating funds due to the ongoing impact of COVID.