Show your support for local businesses by voting in Omaha's Choice Awards

The ballot is open in The World-Herald's seventh annual Omaha's Choice Awards. Now through April 17, World-Herald readers can name their favorite Omaha-area businesses and organizations — from pizza shops to tire stores, health care providers to credit unions and more — in an online ballot.

The contest is about more than bragging rights. It's a celebration of Omaha, and community votes are the driving force. Vote up to once per day in more than 200 categories at Omaha.com/choice.

'Dreams do come true'

Jeff Harwood, owner of Mama's Pizza (2021 first place: pizza), said winning an Omaha's Choice Award is due to customer satisfaction.

“It’s the highest compliment to know the people of Omaha like and believe in what we’re doing,” Harwood said last year. “We couldn’t do what we do without our loyal customers and hard-working employees.”

Some businesses are eligible for more than one award. Creative Hair Design Salon & Spa won five last year (2021 first place: day spa, hair salon, men's haircut & shave, nail salon; winner: massage therapy). Owner John Mangiameli is thankful to his customers and employees after winning multiple awards for several consecutive years.

“Being named Omaha’s Choice lets the consumer know that we consistently provide high quality services and products to our clients,” Mangiameli said last year.

And Shandy Thorell, owner of Shandy's Bakery (2021 first place: bakery), said being named Omaha's Choice validated her years of hard work.

“I have sacrificed a lot to grow this business," Thorell said last year. "And to win this kind of award just shows me that dreams do come true.”

This year's winners will be announced on Sunday, June 26.

How to vote

1. Go to Omaha.com/choice.

2. Select one of the 10 main categories of business. You'll be taken to that category's page, where you'll see a variety of subcategories.

3. See a business you like in a given subcategory? Click "Vote." You'll be asked to register an email address and provide your first and last name.

4. Once registered, you can vote up to once per day per subcategory. (Don't register with multiple email addresses. It's against the rules, and you'll be disqualified from voting.)

5. If you don't see your favorite business already on the ballot, write them in.