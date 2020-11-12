Spicy, savory and sweet: 3 ways to make Certified Piedmontese Steak Tips

1. Place the steak tips in a mixing bowl; season with salt, pepper and garlic powder and stir to coat the steak tips.

2. Add chili paste and honey to the steak tips; stir until well coated.

3. Heat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.

4. Hold your hand 6 inches above the skillet, and when you can feel the heat, add the olive oil and swirl it around.

5. Add steak tips to the hot skillet in a single layer. If it doesn’t sizzle, the skillet is not hot enough.

6. Sear the steak tips for 1 minute on each side.

7. Using tongs, flip the steak bites over.

8. Continue to sear for a minute longer, or until done.

9. Transfer steak tips to a plate; set aside.

10. Add the lime zest and lime juice to the hot skillet and stir to combine; pour the lime sauce over the steak tips, and serve.

Garlic Butter and Mustard Steak Tips

Serves 4

For the steak:

1 tablespoon olive oil