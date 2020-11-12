Spicy, savory and sweet: 3 ways to make Certified Piedmontese Steak Tips

With an assortment of seasonings and flavors, these recipes can bring variety to one meal or give an array of meal ideas to use with Certified Piedmontese Steak Tips.
Chili Lime Steak Tips
Serves 4
1 pkg Certified Piedmontese Steak Tips
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons chili paste (add more if you like it spicier)
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 limes, zested and juiced
1. Place the steak tips in a mixing bowl; season with salt, pepper and garlic powder and stir to coat the steak tips.
2. Add chili paste and honey to the steak tips; stir until well coated.
3. Heat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
4. Hold your hand 6 inches above the skillet, and when you can feel the heat, add the olive oil and swirl it around.
5. Add steak tips to the hot skillet in a single layer. If it doesn’t sizzle, the skillet is not hot enough.
6. Sear the steak tips for 1 minute on each side.
7. Using tongs, flip the steak bites over.
8. Continue to sear for a minute longer, or until done.
9. Transfer steak tips to a plate; set aside.
10. Add the lime zest and lime juice to the hot skillet and stir to combine; pour the lime sauce over the steak tips, and serve.
Garlic Butter and Mustard Steak Tips
Serves 4
For the steak:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 package Certified Piedmontese Steak Tips
3 tablespoons butter
4 cloves garlic (minced)
Salt and pepper (to taste)
1 tablespoon fresh parsley (minced)
For the Mustard Dipping Sauce:
½ cup sour cream
¼ cup Old Style Mustard
1 to 2 teaspoons hot sauce
1 clove garlic (finely grated)
Salt and pepper (to taste)
1. Prepare the creamy mustard dipping sauce. Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
2. Add olive oil to large skillet over high heat. Once hot, add steak and season well with salt and pepper.
3. Cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden brown. If your skillet is not large enough, do this in batches; you don’t want to crowd the skillet.
4. Reduce heat to medium-low and add the butter and garlic. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes longer, stirring to coat the steak tips in the garlic-butter sauce.
5. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with creamy mustard dipping sauce.
Honey Bourbon Steak Tips
Serves 4
1 package Certified Piedmontese Steak Tips
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
¼ cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons honey
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons bourbon/whiskey
Olive oil
Salt to taste
1. Combine the Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, ¼ cup honey and ½ cup bourbon in a bowl or zip top bag. Add the steak tips and refrigerate overnight, or at least 4 hours.
2. Heat a heavy based or cast-iron skillet to medium-high heat. Pour in some olive oil.
3. Drain the excess marinade from steak tips and discard.
4. Place steak tips in the hot skillet. Cook 5 to 7 minutes until color develops.
5. Mix remaining bourbon and honey in a small bowl, then pour over steak tips to glaze. Continue cooking until glaze has caramelized and darkened to a rich brown color. The tips should have enough salt from the soy sauce, but you can taste them at this stage and add more salt if needed.
6. Remove from heat, allowing 2 to 3 minutes to cool, then serve.
Real Nebraska beef raised in the Midwest, Certified Piedmontese is a healthier option that’s naturally leaner, more tender and flavorful — it’s what beef really tastes like. Learn more at piedmontese.com.
