Count on this: The time spent traveling from home to home to visit the eight on display during this year’s Street of Dreams will be time well spent.

This year’s Street of Dreams showcases eight homes, ranging from $950,000 to over $2 million, in five different neighborhoods – a departure from previous years when all homes were situated in one development area. The new approach was by design, said Jaylene Eilenstine, executive director of the Metro Omaha Builders Association, which presents the annual event.

The eight homes are situated close enough to one another that guests can visit all in just part of a day. But Eilenstine offers another option: “Make a day (or two) out of it. Take your time at each home – and discover what makes it stand out.”

Street of Dreams homes are available for viewing from noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17, and again from Sept. 22-24. Tickets for the Street of Dreams can be bought online or through the MOBA Street of Dreams mobile app. Information about the featured homes, schedule of events and ticket pricing also can be found at the website. First National Bank of Omaha serves as presenting sponsor for the event.

This year’s showcased homes features five styles: Urban Chicago, Mountain Modern Design, Industrial Farmhouse, European Tudor Style and Modern Transitional. Among the luxury amenities found in these homes are gourmet kitchens, barrel ceilings, a hidden speakeasy, an in-home elevator, a covered outdoor living area with courtyard and a primary suite with a wet room spa.

“We’re excited to open the doors for guests. The event is not only a celebration of exceptional homes, it is also a platform for local builders, designers and suppliers to showcase their talents and contributions to the Omaha building industry,” Eilenstine said.

The homes are situated in these neighborhoods:

28406 and 28420 Laurel Circle in Valley by builder Art Of A Craftsman.

21101 and 21112 Laurel Avenue in Elkhorn by Edward Custom Homes.

3003 S. 209th St. in Elkhorn Nathan Homes.

815 N. 132nd Ave. in Omaha by Quest Construction.

20928 Barbara Plaza Circle in Elkhorn by R&A Builders.

5151 S. 225th Plaza Circle in Elkhorn by Thomas David Fine Homes.

A “Meet the Builder Night” (Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.) provides Street of Dreams guests with an opportunity to learn firsthand about the showcased homes and ask their builders questions about them.

“Our builders love talking about the homes they have created and the thought behind their creative processes,” Eilenstine said. “They welcome the opportunity to discuss new builds for our Street of Dreams guests.”

Eilenstine invited Street of Dreams guests to vote for the People’s Choice Award on the MOBA Street of Dreams mobile app and to register for the FNBO Husker Giveaway Package.