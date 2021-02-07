Summer in the spotlight: Rose Studios for Youth Artists puts Omaha youth on stage

The building also includes a 200-seat “sharing space” for student productions, mini-recitals and concerts. The building has a secure entry for families and digital student check-in, as well as ample free parking. Between classes and during summer camps, students can lounge in a 100-seat breakroom. An abundance of cubbies and coat hooks help students keep their belongings well-organized, and outside of the rehearsal space.

Young people will light up the stage in a variety of performing arts camps to fit every aspiring artist. Opportunities exist for students age 2 to 18. Families can choose opportunities that rehearse for one week up to four weeks, ending in a full onstage performance.

Camp topics include performing in a play or musical, dance intensives, private and group voice lessons and more. Weeklong classes allow students to explore the worlds of popular culture such as Stranger Things, Minecraft, Toy Story, Descendants, Star Wars and more.

Classes will be taught by professional teaching artists working in the fields of dance and drama, giving students real-world insight into the world of theater.

Camps are being offered in person, with careful consideration of COVID policies and procedures.