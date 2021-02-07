Summer in the spotlight: Rose Studios for Youth Artists puts Omaha youth on stage

Turn up the spotlight on Omaha youth!
This summer, the Rose Studios for Youth Artists will find area kids working on their acting chops, belting out showtunes and kicking up their heels at The Rose’s state-of-the-art educational arts facility at 120th Street and West Center Road.
The 27,000-square-foot facility – the largest of its kind in the U.S. – is Omaha’s latest home for students interested in performing arts summer camps and classes.
“The Studios for Youth Artists pave a path for expanded instruction in acting, dance, voice, design and creative drama,” says Rose artistic director Matthew Gutschick. “This world class facility is dedicated solely to the development of youth theater artists. They will be able to learn and practice in an incredible environment that supports their creative journey from preschool all the way through high school.
The Rose Studios for Youth Artists features:
• Six full-size studios equipped with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, sprung floors with marley coverings, ballet barres and state-of-the-art sound equipment.
• Four classrooms dedicated for acting classes and private and group voice lessons, equipped with professional caliber keyboards.
• A separate studio that houses “Art of Theater Design” classes, introducing students technical theater: set, costume and prop design, and other technical elements.
The building also includes a 200-seat “sharing space” for student productions, mini-recitals and concerts. The building has a secure entry for families and digital student check-in, as well as ample free parking. Between classes and during summer camps, students can lounge in a 100-seat breakroom. An abundance of cubbies and coat hooks help students keep their belongings well-organized, and outside of the rehearsal space.
Young people will light up the stage in a variety of performing arts camps to fit every aspiring artist. Opportunities exist for students age 2 to 18. Families can choose opportunities that rehearse for one week up to four weeks, ending in a full onstage performance.
Camp topics include performing in a play or musical, dance intensives, private and group voice lessons and more. Weeklong classes allow students to explore the worlds of popular culture such as Stranger Things, Minecraft, Toy Story, Descendants, Star Wars and more.
Classes will be taught by professional teaching artists working in the fields of dance and drama, giving students real-world insight into the world of theater.
Camps are being offered in person, with careful consideration of COVID policies and procedures.
“The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our utmost concern,” says Gutschick. “The Rose is a place where your student can learn and grow safely and securely.” The Rose Studios for Youth Artists has implemented a variety of safety protocols that ensure students have the opportunity to stretch their creativity without COVID concerns.”
“It is a joy to have the facilities and opportunity to share our love and skills in musical theater, drama and dance with the young people of Omaha and beyond,” says Gutschick.
Registration for 2021 Rose camps is open now at www.rosetheater.org/education/classes.