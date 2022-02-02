The best online casinos for real money gambling in 2022

The best online casinos offer easy-to-earn bonuses, reliable customer support and superior game variety — and we’ve compiled a list of them here.
Red Dog is our No. 1 pick because they provide players with generous bonuses and an impressive selection of casino games to enjoy. However, we’ve hand-picked the top casino websites that are all worth your attention.
Let’s check them out.
First Look - Top Online Casinos:
Runners-up:
The Best Online Casinos & Gambling Sites Reviewed
1. Red Dog Casino - Best Online Casino Overall
Pros:
- Deposit match of 225% (20% extra with crypto)
- Fee-free withdrawals for crypto/fiat
- Low betting limits
- 150+ online casino games
- Customer support is top-notch
Cons:
- Live games can only be seen after you log in
If you’re looking for the top dog, look no further - Red Dog is the best U.S. online casino on the market.
Aside from offering a solid mixture of casino games for players to enjoy, you can take advantage of a generous deposit match, low betting limits, and fee-free withdrawals across the board.
Gaming Variety: 4.8/5
Red Dog offers a total of 156 games to choose from. It might not be the biggest game library out there, but one thing’s for sure: You’ll never get bored with their high-quality selection of casino games.
Players can enjoy blackjack, baccarat, and roulette among 14 virtual poker variants and 13 additional live dealer games. Moreover, they offer 120+ high-quality online slots.
We were impressed that all their casino games work flawlessly on mobile, which means you’ll have no problem placing bets on the go.
Bonuses: 4.5/5
You can take advantage of a hefty 225% match up to $12,250 that extends to cover your first 5 deposits. Because this initial deposit match comes with a very fair 35x playthrough requirement, you’ll be able to earn your casino bonus quickly.
If you opt to use Bitcoin, Red Dog will give you a 245% match on your first 5 deposits. So, folks - if you’ve ever thought about purchasing some BTC, now’s the time.
Additionally, you can take advantage of Red Dog’s 24/7 Bonus. It’s one of the best U.S. online casino reload bonuses on the market right now, redeemable up to 165% whenever you deposit.
Banking: 4.9/5
Red Dog goes above and beyond to offer players fee-free (crypto and fiat) deposits and withdrawals. Moreover, you can start placing your bets with as little as $10.
Many online gambling sites charge players small fees to make deposits and initiate withdrawals through Visa/MasterCard, but Red Dog puts itself ahead of the pack here.
However, we disliked that Red Dog only accepts Bitcoin when it comes to cryptocurrencies. While it’s nice to see them accept BTC, most U.S. casinos take 3 or more forms of cryptocurrency in addition to providing a number of fiat deposit options.
That said, they make up for it with their lightning-fast payout speed. Crypto withdrawals take 24 hours to process, while fiat payouts take just 5 days for wire transfer and 3-4 days for credit cards.
Customer Support: 5/5
Red Dog’s customer support impressed us.
Players can get in contact with their representatives via 24/7 live chat, phone, or email. When we sent them an email, we got a reply from a real person in under an hour.
2. Ignition - Best Online Poker Site
Pros:
- High-traffic poker site
- Fair 25x playthrough requirement
- Takes 4 forms of crypto
- 8-tiered VIP program rewards loyalty
- 150% crypto match or 100% fiat match
Cons:
- Bonus not as large as competitors’
- Some games aren’t available on mobile
While known as one of the best poker sites in the U.S., Ignition also notably offers an unmatched variety of casino games for players to enjoy - live dealer table games, virtual sports betting options, keno, and 50+ online slots all make their appearance on Ignition’s website.
Gaming Variety: 5/5
Ignition’s selection of casino games is unparalleled. Players have 120+ choices that are spread over 50+ specialty slots, 8 virtual sports betting options, 8 different blackjack games, video poker, and 32 live dealer games (including live poker).
Additionally, they provide 5 roulette variants, bingo, keno, and baccarat. Unfortunately, their bingo and keno games aren’t playable on mobile.
Bonuses: 4.5/5
Ignition’s bonuses aren’t as large or flashy as their competitions’. However, their initial fiat and crypto matches come with a 25x playthrough requirement, which is lower than the industry standard.
Their fiat match totals 100% up to $1,000 twice (it’s a combined poker and casino welcome bonus), and their crypto-only match is listed at 150% up to $1,500. You’ll be able to earn your bonus back quicker due to their lower playthrough requirement in comparison to other sites.
Reload bonuses can be earned and taken advantage of through Ignition’s 8-tiered VIP program, which rewards loyal players with additional casino credits.
Banking: 4.7/5
Ignition accepts 4 forms of crypto in addition to offering a number of traditional deposit methods. Players can make deposits with BTC, Litecoin, ETH, and Bitcoin Cash along with vouchers, Visa/MasterCard, and AMEX.
They process crypto withdrawals in under an hour, which far surpasses the 24-48 hour industry standard for crypto payouts. On the flip side, fiat payouts via paper check and credit card still take 10-14 business days to reach your account - certainly not as quick as we’d like, but still in alignment with some other real money gambling sites.
Customer Support: 4.4/5
Ignition offers players the option to connect via phone, email, or live chat 24/7. They also have a comprehensive help center that you can explore for any information you may need.
3. Slots.lv - Best for Reload Bonuses
Pros:
- Reload bonus extends to cover 8 deposits
- About 50 jackpot slots
- Accepts 4 forms of crypto
- Huge initial deposit bonus
Cons:
- High withdrawal fees
- Heavily favors crypto betting
Unsurprisingly, Slots.lv offers players 121 slots and about 50 jackpot slots to choose from. But surprisingly enough, we ranked them highest for their generous reload bonus - as it stands, they carry the best on the market.
Gaming Variety: 4.5/5
No matter what your favorite casino games happen to be, you’re welcome at this online casino. Of course, slot players will be happy to have their choice of 121 slots (50 of which are “big fish” into the millions of dollars).
However, Slots.lv offers more than just slots. Among their gaming selection, you’ll find 7 different bingo games, 5 live dealer games, 8 variations of blackjack, 8 kinds of video poker, baccarat, and roulette.
Unfortunately, you won’t find sports betting options here. But, if you’re mainly interested in slots, bingo, and live dealer games, you’ll enjoy this casino site.
Bonuses: 5/5
Slots.lv shines in this department. Crypto and cash players will find generous initial deposit bonuses and far-stretching reload bonuses ripe for the picking. Their crypto-only deposit bonus awards players 300% up to $1,500, while their crypto reload bonus can score you an additional 150% up to $750 for your next 8 deposits.
While their crypto bonuses are noticeably higher, they offer a sweet deal for fiat users, too. Players who opt to deposit via traditional currencies can take advantage of a 200% initial match up to $1,000 and an extra 100% up to $500 over their next 8 deposits.
We especially appreciated their playthrough requirement for cash/crypto matches and reload bonuses, which is listed at 35x.
While other online casinos have gone up to 50x for an offer this large, we were glad to see Slots.lv focus on making their bonuses fairly earnable.
Banking: 4/5
Players can deposit using 4 forms of crypto here - Slots.lv takes Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and ETH. Additionally, they accept Visa/MasterCard and AMEX deposits. Any of these deposit methods can be used for redeeming your initial match + reload bonus on their site.
However, those who prefer the more traditional banking methods may be disappointed to see Slots.lv favor crypto betting so heavily.
While crypto withdrawals are fee-free for players, you can expect to pay $75 for check withdrawals. Moreover, your first debit card withdrawal of the month remains free, but each additional withdrawal will run you $50.
You should use crypto if you choose to play here and wish to avoid steep fees.
Customer Support: 4.6/5
We found Slots.lv’s customer support to be easily accessible, as they provide 24/7 assistance via live chat, phone call, or email. We got an email response from a real person there in less than 24 hours, which is slightly faster than the standard response time for U.S. online casinos.
4. BetOnline - Best U.S. Sportsbook
Pros:
- Massive sportsbook + competitive lines
- Sports welcome bonus of 50% up to $1,000
- More than 360 casino games
- Accepts 5+ cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin
Cons:
- Customer service is admittedly slow-ish
- High withdrawal fees
If you’re looking for an all-inclusive online sportsbook and casino experience, we strongly recommend going with BetOnline.
They have the best online sportsbook we’ve found - players can bet on horse racing, mainstream sports, and specialty sports.
Gaming Variety: 4.5/5
BetOnline has the best online sportsbook lines in the industry, and they’re available to bet on earlier than usual. Players can bet on football, MMA, hockey, golf, rugby, NASCAR, soccer, tennis, basketball, and even horse racing.
Additionally, they offer about 265 slots (including progressive jackpot slots), 10 live dealer games, high-quality table games, 4 types of bingo, and more.
Simply put, there’s not much you won’t find at BetOnline.
Bonuses: 4/5
While the bonuses offered here aren’t the best of the best, we haven’t seen a lower sportsbook or cryptocurrency playthrough requirement anywhere else.
BetOnline provides a generous sportsbook-only match for all players that gives you 50% up to $1,000 with a minimal 10x playthrough.
Players can also take advantage of a 100% initial (crypto-only) match up to $1,000 with a 14x playthrough for slots, specialty games, and table games.
If you instead opt to use fiat currency, you’ll have to beat a 30x playthrough on the same 100% up to $1,000 - challenging, but not impossible.
Banking: 4.5/5
The good news is that BetOnline takes 10 different forms of crypto - players can make deposits with BTC, Bitcoin Cash, ETH, Ripple, Litecoin, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Stellar, Tether, and USDC. Phew. Crypto withdrawals remain fee-free, and are processed within 24 hours.
Now, here’s the bad news. While BetOnline accepts deposits made via MoneyGram, bank transfer, credit card, and e-check, they charge high deposit/withdrawal fees for fiat players. You can expect to pay a standard 6% credit card deposit fee, and a $25 fee for all withdrawals made by check.
Checks take 10-14 business days to show up in your mailbox, which aligns with industry standards.
Customer Support: 3.9/5
We’d like to see BetOnline do better in this department. While they offer 24/7 live chat, email, and phone support, they took around 48 hours to send us an email reply.
While this isn’t an obscenely long waiting time, we’d prefer email responses to take fewer than 24 hours.
5. Bitstarz - Best Online Casino for Crypto Users
Pros:
- Accepts 6 forms of crypto
- Welcome bonus package up to 5 BTC
- 3,500+ real money games available
- Social media support included
Cons:
- Doesn’t accept fiat currencies
- Fairly high 40x playthrough requirement
- No live dealer games for U.S. players
Bitstarz is our top-reviewed U.S. online casino for crypto betting. Aside from the fact that they take 6 forms of crypto and offer a huge welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC (or another crypto equivalent), they provide a staggering 3,150+ casino games for players to enjoy.
Gaming Variety: 4.9/5
There aren’t many online casinos on the market that offer over 3,150 high-quality games to bet on. No matter how long you’ve been gambling online, odds are that Bitstarz has quite a few games you’ve never played before.
Among their selection, you’ll find 840+ slots, several different blackjack and poker games, a few versions of roulette, baccarat, and bingo. Please note that they don’t offer live dealer gaming as of right now, though.
However, as time goes on and Bitstarz continues to update its packed catalog, you’re sure to find something new and exciting every time you log on.
Bonuses: 4/5
Bitstarz is one of the only casinos on this list that offers players 20 free spins (no deposit necessary) upon making an account. When you make your first crypto deposit, you’ll receive a 100% match up to 1 BTC in addition to 180 free spins.
We haven’t found a higher bonus cap on the market, but for a bonus of this magnitude, you’ll have to deal with a comparably high 40x playthrough.
On the bright side, their no-deposit bonus is a nice welcome gift, and having 20 free spins at your disposal will give you a bit more room to earn your bonus.
Banking: 3.9/5
We need to make it clear that Bitstarz is strictly crypto-only. They don’t accept any form of fiat currency, including credit card or e-wallet deposits.
Once you get past that hurdle, you’ll have your choice of playing with 6 forms of crypto. You can start redeeming your deposit match with BTC, Dogecoin, Litecoin, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether.
Instant and fee-free crypto withdrawals are standard at Bitstarz. Moreover, they offer a low deposit minimum of 0.01 ETH and an even lower deposit minimum of 0.0002 BTC.
While we’d love to see Bitstarz accept fiat currencies eventually, for crypto players, they’re nothing short of a gold mine. You can view more bitcoin casinos here, these are all sites similar to Bitstarz.
Customer Support: 4.5/5
Bitstarz offers phenomenal, high-quality customer support options for players. We gave them a 4.5/5 rating in this department for good reason.
Aside from providing industry-standard 24/7 assistance via live chat, phone call, and email, their representatives are active on Twitter and Facebook. When we sent a live chat request, we got a real person to respond in under 5 minutes.
Finally, if there’s a lengthy expected wait time when you call Bitstarz’s phone line, their automated system will call you back when a real person is on the line waiting for your questions.
Players are no longer forced to hear terrible elevator music for hours at a time!
How We Picked the Best Online Casinos
Gaming Variety:
In our review, we prioritized top U.S. online casinos that bring a variety of real money casino games to the online table for players to enjoy.
Whether you’re looking for mainstream sports betting, live dealer experience online, or a hefty assortment of exclusive online slot machines - something on this list of real money online casinos will catch your eye.
No matter what kind of player you are, our review of the best online casinos has something for everyone.
Bonuses and Promos:
When it comes to getting your money’s worth and gambling online, we believe it’s important to discuss the available bonuses at U.S. online casinos.
While promos vary from site to site, we went into detail surrounding initial fiat/crypto deposit matches, casino-specific welcome bonuses, fiat/crypto reload bonuses, and free-spin promo codes. The best online casino sites also have to offer the best promotions for their new and existing customers.
We made it a point to discuss the wagering requirements of each bonus because it shouldn’t be impossible to take advantage of.
Banking:
The best online gambling sites provide players with a multitude of options for depositing their money and withdrawing their winnings.
Although accepting Bitcoin has become an industry standard for online casinos worth their salt, sites that accept a variety of crypto and fiat currencies received a higher ranking from us.
We also gave a special shout-out to the best online casinos with the fastest payout speeds.
Customer Support Options:
When it comes to fixing pay-related issues or resolving software glitches that negatively impact the player’s gaming experience, customer support is expected to promptly step in.
With that being said, we know that reliable and reputable customer support options can make or break a casino’s success. If a U.S. online casino site can’t respond to questions and work to fix problems in a timely manner, it’s not worth signing up for.
That’s why we gave a higher ranking to online gambling sites that offer the most versatile customer support.
Guide to Using Online Casinos
Is It Safe for Me to Play Online?
Yes, placing your bets at a legit online casino (like the ones we’ve reviewed here) is just as safe as traveling to your favorite brick-and-mortar casino to play your favorite casino games.
On the best online casino sites, you can spin the slots, bet on your favorite sports, or play live dealer poker and blackjack without fear of having your money in the wrong hands. Please check with your local authorities for more information.
Why Should I Go With Online Casinos for Real Money Games?
Online casinos provide players with an unmatched degree of versatility and convenience when compared to land-based establishments.
No matter where you’re located or what you’re occupied with, U.S. online casinos give you easy, 24/7 access to a wide array of casino games. Moreover, casino sites allow you to place your bets and initiate withdrawals whenever you want, and offer regular bonuses and promotions.
Additionally, players who opt to bet online never need to wait in long entry lines, deal with certain restrictions, or spend time and money on travel expenses ever again.
In short: U.S. online casinos provide a convenient way to play your favorite casino games.
Are There Any Downsides Associated With U.S. Online Casinos?
Yes, but they are minimal. Mainly, U.S. online casinos remove the element of personal interaction from a typical casino experience.
Brick-and-mortar casinos that immediately come to mind when you think of “gambling“ are famous for providing a social, friendly environment that entices players to return time and time again.
Basically, you can’t get dinner and drinks from an online casino site. If you’re not one to rub elbows with the general public, this downside might not matter much to you.
That’s not to say that online casinos can’t recreate that real-life experience, at least partially, as many of them host immersive live dealer games.
Do Online Casinos Offer Bonuses?
Yes, they do. Any U.S. online casino worth your consideration offers generous initial deposit bonuses, welcome bonuses, and reload bonuses (with fair playthrough requirements) for players to take advantage of.
Additionally, some casino sites will provide a higher reward for your cryptocurrency than average. Be aware of the difference between cryptocurrency and fiat bonuses.
Can I Place My Bets Using Crypto?
Absolutely. All of the online gambling sites we reviewed accept Bitcoin in adherence to industry standards, but our top online casinos for U.S. players accept anywhere from 3-6 forms of crypto.
As an example, Ignition (our selection for poker) takes and pays out with BTC, Litecoin, and ETH. Bitstarz (our top pick for crypto gambling) accepts BTC, ETH, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether.
Moreover, crypto payouts usually take under an hour to hit your wallet, so you won’t have to wait 3-5 business days for fiat payouts to reach your bank.
How To Get Started at a U.S. Online Casino
Here’s how to get started at Red Dog, but you can expect similar steps for any of the best online casinos singled out here.
1. Sign up for a new player account.
Red Dog wouldn’t be our #1 pick if their online casino site wasn’t easy to sign up for.
In the upper-right-hand corner of their website, you’ll see a “sign-up” button. Click on it, and follow the instructions on the next page. Fill out any information requested.
2. Check your email.
Secondly, you’ll need to check your email inbox for a verification link. If you don’t see an email from Red Dog in your “primary” inbox, be sure to check your “spam” or “promotions” folder before requesting another email.
Once you find the link, click on it and follow all the given instructions.
3. Make your first deposit.
Whether you’re depositing crypto or fiat currency, you’ll need to type in the promo code “WAGGINGTAILS” in the bonus code box. This promo code will allow you to take advantage of your deposit match at Red Dog.
Afterward, you can deposit your preferred form of currency to your casino wallet. Now, you’re all set to start placing your bets with their online casino.
Best Online Casinos U.S. Players Can Sign Up for - Conclusion
As the online casino market continues to explode with new online gambling sites and offerings on a daily basis, you might be experiencing FOMO - the fear of missing out.
We hope that our list of the best online real money casinos helped you. If you’re chasing a generous deposit match with a fair playthrough requirement and a solid assortment of casino games to play, we recommend choosing Red Dog.
Their 225% deposit match (245% for crypto depositors) comes with a minimal playthrough requirement and is one of the best deals we’ve found. Combined with their lightning-fast payout speed and weekly reload bonuses, Red Dog is at the top of the pack of U.S. casino sites.
However, we encourage you to check out all of the top online casino sites in our review before you make a decision. Most importantly, have fun and play responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!
If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.
Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.
Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: