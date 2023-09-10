Dalliya Conway, ASRT, RRT, always knew she wanted to go to college. She got that drive from her parents, who urged her and her sister to take their education seriously and succeed as first-generation college students.

After earning her associate degree from Nebraska Methodist College (NMC) in May, Conway began working as a registered respiratory therapist at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. She also plans to complete the last leg of her four-year respiratory therapy program, earning her bachelor’s degree at NMC next spring.

But her path wasn’t always clear. A series of tragic and inspiring events while she was a student at Burke High School cemented her desire to care for others.

Opening Doors

When Conway began high school, in many ways she followed the lead of her older sister, Diamond. That included joining her in NMC’s Upward Bound college preparation program at the nearby St. Luke United Methodist Church Teen Center.

The broad goals are to help students graduate from high school and ultimately complete postsecondary education. But it doesn’t happen by chance. It takes dozens of NMC staff members, teachers and counselors working together to offer a diverse range of opportunities nearly year-round.

“It Is Possible”

Conway had just finished her freshman year when her family’s world was turned upside down. While swimming in a hotel pool, Diamond had a severe asthma attack. She went into cardiac arrest and suffered an anoxic brain injury that left her unable to walk or talk. In a time of uncertainty, the care Diamond received at Children’s left a lasting impression on her sister.

“I would see the providers come into the room and care for her, and respiratory care was the one area that kind of sparked my interest,” Conway said.

As Conway continued high school, she took advantage of nearly all Upward Bound had to offer. Students’ experiences with the programs may include:

• After-school programming such as tutoring, ACT test preparation, one-on-one mentoring, scholarship and financial aid application assistance, and career advising.

• Saturday College, a quarterly event that welcomes students to NMC for college and career preparation.

• Summer Academy, a six-week program at NMC that offers students high school-level courses such as biology and calculus along with electives like guitar lessons and knitting. Students also participate in community service projects and visit a Midwestern college.

• Summer Bridge, which helps Upward Bound graduates build a foundation for college by living on campus at NMC, taking college-level courses and connecting with internship opportunities.

“A lot of students struggle with the idea that college is an option,” said Adrian Vega, director of NMC’s Upward Bound programs. “Part of what we do is make sure they understand that with hard work, dedication, our support and their commitment, it is possible.”

Conway took part in all but the Summer Bridge option. Just as important as the hands-on opportunities available was the support she received from Upward Bound staff.

“Especially with my situation with my sister, high school was pretty hard,” Conway said. “She was supposed to be going through high school with me, and her absence changed a lot of things. There was a time when I didn’t want to be a part of anything. But with Upward Bound, they always made sure to ask me if I was OK and keep me involved.”

A Success Story

This spring, all 35 Burke and Benson seniors who took part in Upward Bound graduated from high school. Each of them also had plans to enroll in college or trade school, and they all will have their expenses covered by scholarships or financial aid.

Upward Bound doesn’t intentionally push students toward health care, but Conway’s experiences helped bring her interest in medicine into focus. She specifically remembers career exploration events at NMC where she learned about fields including nursing, surgical technology and radiologic technology.

“They took us into the respiratory care lab one time, and that’s when I told myself, ‘This is what I want to do,’” she said.