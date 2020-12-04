United Way's housing stability program helps to ease burden of COVID-19

Count Omaha’s Bobby Burrell among those who’ve felt the one-two punch of COVID-19 – a fierce combination of physical and economic fallout.

Burrell, his wife and two daughters tested positive for the virus in mid-November. He was the only one who showed symptoms, including a prolonged 102-degree fever. His time away from work compounded an already impacted financial situation. Bobby is in sales and works on commission. Over the spring, he saw his checks start to shrink as the pandemic intensified and customers pulled back.

“When you rely on your commission checks and you’re not getting a commission like you’re used to, things might not get paid,” Burrell said.

A military veteran, he admits pride and a drive to be self-sufficient can impact his willingness to ask for help. But in this case, with his house at stake, Burrell reached out.

“You don’t want to let people down when you’re the main breadwinner in the house,” he said. “I called Habitat for Humanity and asked them for some assistance.”