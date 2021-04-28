UNO aims to fulfill Nebraska workforce needs through STEM education statewide

If students knew that what they learned in science, technology, engineering and math courses could make a difference in the world and their community, would they pursue related careers?

That question is what compelled University of Nebraska at Omaha Professor Chris Moore – an expert on chemistry and physics education – to author high school curricula that are the first chemistry and physics programs to fully align with Nebraska’s new college- and career-ready standards for science.

This authentic learning approach challenges students to explore STEM topics that are grounded in real science, such as connecting gas laws to the high winds that sweep across Nebraska and fuel wildfires in California or learning about acids and bases by examining data on ocean acidification.

“When a student realizes chemistry or physics relates directly to their lives and can be used to help people in their communities, it keeps them engaged with the subject matter in a way that adds depth and meaning to their coursework,” Moore said. “When you make that emotional connection, you have a generation of highly engaged, lifelong learners who want to pursue those high-demand careers that will address those challenges and many more.”