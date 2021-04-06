UNO centers drive, measure economic impact across Nebraska amid pandemic

UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research (CPAR) has also played a significant role in tracking the pandemic’s impact on Nebraska’s businesses and their workforce.

CPAR partnered with the State of Nebraska and a number of local and state organizations to conduct the Nebraska Business Response Survey which explored how Nebraska businesses responded to the pandemic. Most respondents were small businesses that reported negative impacts on revenue, an increase in remote working operations, reductions in staffing, need for aid and rising concerns about shifts in consumer behavior.

CPAR continues to work jointly with the Planning Committee of the Nebraska State Legislature to track the pandemic’s economic impact on the state through the Nebraska Economic Recovery Dashboard. The dashboard hosts over 20 indicators to track the economy. For instance, it shows steep declines in employment early in the pandemic followed by steady gains; however, Nebraska employment is still off from pre-pandemic levels.

Using the dashboard, legislators, business owners and key stakeholders can track indicators that allow for both comprehensive and granular analyses, including unemployment claims, total employment and net tax receipts.