'Unparalleled opportunity:' UNO scholarship program equips students for success

Vanessa Chavez Jurado, a junior elementary education major from Millard, NE, is one of the thousands of first-generation students at UNO.

While she chose to pursue a college degree as a Maverick for the same reasons many from the Omaha metro area do – affordability, proximity to family, and exceptional educational experiences – she found her voice through the Goodrich program.

The hands-on mentorship from faculty and relationships she built with her peers opened doors in the first-generation student community and motivated her to take on a role as student body vice president for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“As a first-generation college student, beginning this journey alongside peers who were going through a similar experience reassured me that I was going to thrive,” she said. “Goodrich has instilled in me the confidence to get involved on campus and seek leadership positions such as those I have held in Student Government.”

While her ultimate career goal is to serve as U.S. Secretary of Education, after graduation, she looks forward to staying in Omaha and teaching. She encourages others to use the Goodrich program as the launchpad for their dreams.