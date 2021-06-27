With a menu loaded with fan favorites, Fernando's is Omaha's go-to for Mexican cuisine

Then he adds another reason – which he calls the most important one – to the list: “Our customers keep coming back because we have great employees. Our customers ask for them by name. They know our servers, the bartenders and who’s working in the kitchen.”

Mitch and Carole Tempus – a self-described “food service family” – bought the restaurants four years ago. They noted that some staff have been with Fernando’s since the 114th Street location opened in 1993, followed by the Pacific Street location – the one with the table on its roof – several years later.

Then, Tempus keeps going with his list. Fernando’s matches its fresh pico de gallo with flour tortilla chips. They make a popular combination, he said. “We do offer corn chips, but our customers want our flour ones.”

Look no further than Fernando’s menu for another customer favorite: the No. 2 combination plate, which carries the title “Fernando’s Favorite.” The No. 2 comes with an enchilada (beef, chicken or seafood) and one taco (beef or chicken) with a side of beans and rice.

Recent reviews carried on the restaurant’s website – fernandosomaha.com – affirm the combination plate’s lofty status: