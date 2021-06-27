With a menu loaded with fan favorites, Fernando's is Omaha's go-to for Mexican cuisine

Customers keep coming back to Fernando’s two Omaha locations, and their owners know why.
“We have loyal customers who love our service, quality and reasonably priced menu,” says Mitch Tempus, who with his wife, Carole, own and work daily in their restaurants.
The reasons for their customers’ loyalty start with Fernando’s menu, which features a long list of Sonoran-style Mexican items made daily from scratch with the freshest of ingredients.
Next comes the way Fernando’s prepares its entrées: Smothered with sauce and cheese and baked in 500-degree temperatures. “They’re cheesy, gooey goodness,” Tempus says. And don’t forget the Fernando’s House Margarita, voted in the top 3 in the 2021 Omaha Choice Awards, he adds.
Customers also mention the family friendly atmosphere and consistency they find at each location – 75th and Pacific streets and near 114th Street and West Dodge Road. “We’re a casual restaurant and bar,” Tempus says. “We don’t stay open late. We don’t attract the crazy crowd. We love kids and we love it when families come in.”
Then he adds another reason – which he calls the most important one – to the list: “Our customers keep coming back because we have great employees. Our customers ask for them by name. They know our servers, the bartenders and who’s working in the kitchen.”
Mitch and Carole Tempus – a self-described “food service family” – bought the restaurants four years ago. They noted that some staff have been with Fernando’s since the 114th Street location opened in 1993, followed by the Pacific Street location – the one with the table on its roof – several years later.
Then, Tempus keeps going with his list. Fernando’s matches its fresh pico de gallo with flour tortilla chips. They make a popular combination, he said. “We do offer corn chips, but our customers want our flour ones.”
Look no further than Fernando’s menu for another customer favorite: the No. 2 combination plate, which carries the title “Fernando’s Favorite.” The No. 2 comes with an enchilada (beef, chicken or seafood) and one taco (beef or chicken) with a side of beans and rice.
Recent reviews carried on the restaurant’s website – fernandosomaha.com – affirm the combination plate’s lofty status:
“...my favorite is definitely Fernando's favorite! Shredded chicken! Smothered on the side! Mild sauce for my husband and hot sauce for me! And I don't want anything light! I'll want full calorie! You guys are the best!”
“The #2 plate is always my favorite! Nice variety and it always comes steaming hot!”
“The Fernando's Favorite is my go-to. I get the taco with ground beef and a chicken enchilada with the white sauce, and it is consistently delicious.”
Tempus said Fernando’s customers remained loyal – even when the pandemic meant no dine-in service. Fernando’s closed for a day, pivoted and focused on carryout service. Staples – for example, queso blanco dip, artichoke spinach dip and chips – remained available at Hy-Vee grocery stores.
Now, Fernando’s is back to business as usual and its staff of 80, many of whom were furloughed during the pandemic, are back at work. “We made it through and we’re blessed.”
One final reason for customer loyalty: the Tootsie Roll Pops given to customers before they leave. “People ask for them – and we’re happy to hand them out.”